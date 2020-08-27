Jharrel Jerome, Yara Shahidi, Mj Rodriguez among nine added to HBO's 'Between the World and Me'

Jharrel Jerome, Yara Shahidi, Mj Rodriguez and Wendell Pierce are the latest additions to the star-studded cast of HBO's adaptation of Ta-Nehisi Coates' book "Between the World and Me" . The book, which was published in 2015, is written in the style of a letter to Coates' teenage son, telling stories of his experiences growing up in Baltimore's inner city, his growing fear of daily violence against the Black community and his notion that the structure of American society supports white supremacy.

It was adapted and staged by the Apollo Theater in 2018, reported Variety. While Jerome is known for his Emmy-winning turn in "When They See Us", Shahidi is popular for starring in celebrated family dramas like "Black-ish" and its spin-off "Grown-ish" .

Rodriguez has garnered acclaim for her performance in TV drama "Pose", Pierce is a veteran known for his work across mediums in films like "Selma", "Ray" , and series like "The Wire" and "Suits". Poet Marc Bamuthi Joseph, writer-activist Janet Mock, musician Jason Moran, Kendrick Sampson of "Insecure" fame, and Tony nominee Michelle Wilson also round the cast of the HBO special. They join previously announced members media mogul Oprah Winfrey, "Black Lives Matter" founder Alicia Garza, "Black Panther" star Angela Bassett, The Roots' Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter, veteran actors Joe Morton, Phylicia Rashad, Pauletta Washington, "This Is Us" star Susan Kelechi Watson, and "Law & Order" star Courtney B Vance. Kamilah Forbes is set to direct, with Coates and Watson executive producing, and Roger Ross Williams producing.

The adaptation will combine elements of the previous production, including powerful readings from the book. It will also incorporate documentary footage from the actors’ home life, archival footage, and animation. The special, which is currently in production, will debut later this year on HBO and will also be available to stream on HBO Max.