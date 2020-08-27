Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aquaman 2 to be more series, bigger, humourless & have horror elements

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-08-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 17:06 IST
Aquaman 2 to be more series, bigger, humourless & have horror elements
Aquaman 2 will not only be bigger and better than the previous movie. Image Credit: Twitter (@TheUnknownGuyEN)

Aquaman 2 has an official release date and fans are happy for it. The imminent Aquaman 2 is going to be 'a little more serious' than the previous one. Read further to get the latest updates on it.

Aquaman 2 is not going to have horror elements but the Jason Momoa-starrer will also be more serious than its original counterpart, Screenrant noted. The movie was already in preproduction when the Covid-19 pandemic broke out. Thus, Aquaman 2's release date was affected as the cast was supposed to commence filming after mid-2021.

Aquaman 2 will not only be bigger and better than the previous movie, it will contain some classic Wan-horror elements and feature the reappearance of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Black Manta in a more important role.

On the other hand, fans will be glad to know that Aquaman 2 is going to be slightly more stern, introspective and humourless in comparison to the first movie, as revealed by director James Wan and star Patrick Wilson during a brief conversation at the Aquaman 2 DC FanDome panel. DC FanDome is DC's fan-focused digital convention event, with panels covering DC movies, shows, games, comics, cosplay, fan art, and more.

The first movie consisted of the actors like Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ludi Lin, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Kidman, Randall Park etc.

The avid fans and followers of Amber Heard want her in Aquaman 2 to reprise her role Mera. However, Johnny Depp wants the movie creators and producers to remove her from it. Earlier, many people signed a petition to get her removed from Aquaman 2.

Aquaman 2 is slated to hit the big screens on December 16, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Pirates of the Caribbean 6 likely to have Karen Gillan as female lead

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hurricane Laura batters southwest Louisiana, weakens to Category 2 after 'catastrophic' landfall

Hurricane Laura made landfall early on Thursday in southwestern Louisiana as one of the most powerful storms to hit the state, with forecasters warning it could push a massive wall of water 40 miles inland from the sea. Laura made landfall ...

US STOCKS-Futures fall as jobless claims hover at 1 mln mark; focus shifts to Powell

U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday as weekly jobless claims hovered near the 1 million mark, while investors waited to hear from Jerome Powell on the Federal Reserves approach to lifting the economy out of a pandemic-led recession.In...

Europe may face spike in hospitalisations, mortality during winter due to COVID-19: WHO

Geneva Switzerland, Aug 27 ANISputnik WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Henri Kluge on Thursday warned of a possible uptick in hospitalisations and mortality rates in the region during the winter, given the situation with COVID-19 and o...

Messi's departure jeopardizes Barcelona's restructuring plan

Lionel Messis surprise decision to leave Barcelona has dealt a blow to the clubs restructuring project even before it began. Shortly after the humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, Barcelona said it wanted to make p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020