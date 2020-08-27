Aquaman 2 to be more series, bigger, humourless & have horror elements

Aquaman 2 has an official release date and fans are happy for it. The imminent Aquaman 2 is going to be 'a little more serious' than the previous one. Read further to get the latest updates on it.

Aquaman 2 is not going to have horror elements but the Jason Momoa-starrer will also be more serious than its original counterpart, Screenrant noted. The movie was already in preproduction when the Covid-19 pandemic broke out. Thus, Aquaman 2's release date was affected as the cast was supposed to commence filming after mid-2021.

Aquaman 2 will not only be bigger and better than the previous movie, it will contain some classic Wan-horror elements and feature the reappearance of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Black Manta in a more important role.

On the other hand, fans will be glad to know that Aquaman 2 is going to be slightly more stern, introspective and humourless in comparison to the first movie, as revealed by director James Wan and star Patrick Wilson during a brief conversation at the Aquaman 2 DC FanDome panel. DC FanDome is DC's fan-focused digital convention event, with panels covering DC movies, shows, games, comics, cosplay, fan art, and more.

The first movie consisted of the actors like Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ludi Lin, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Kidman, Randall Park etc.

The avid fans and followers of Amber Heard want her in Aquaman 2 to reprise her role Mera. However, Johnny Depp wants the movie creators and producers to remove her from it. Earlier, many people signed a petition to get her removed from Aquaman 2.

Aquaman 2 is slated to hit the big screens on December 16, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Pirates of the Caribbean 6 likely to have Karen Gillan as female lead