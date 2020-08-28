Now You See Me 3 may return with previous villains, Benedict Cumberbatch’s role revealed

When is Now You See Me 3 going to be released? The third sequel is undeniably one of the most anticipated movies fans have been waiting for over four years. Is there any chance of the third installment of the film series? Read further to know more in details.

In our previous updates on Now You See Me 3, we revealed that Benedict Cumberbatch would be portrayed as a major agent dealing with The Eyes. The Sherlock actor himself previously confirmed his presence in the film without disclosing much about it.

The plot for Now You See Me 3 is tightly kept under wraps to avoid speculations and rumours. Benedict Cumberbatch is expected to appear at the initial blush without having any special role in the much-awaited movie.

According to some sources, the American actor Jesse Eisenberg has shared his wish that he would be happy to reprise his role in Now You See Me 3. He played the role of J Daniel Atlas aka Daniel (The Lover), who is an arrogant illusionist and street magician, and the ostensible leader of the Four Horsemen.

Jesse Eisenberg told Coming Soon that he would sometimes hear 'something' from his friends and co-stars who played their roles in Now You See Me and Now You See Me 2. But he said that nothing really emerges as official confirmation or atleast indication about the movie to step into production.

As Now You See Me 3 is going to be the final film of the franchise, the viewers are highly expected to see the previous villains in it. Thus, fans may get to see Daniel Radcliffe and Michael Caine in the imminent movie playing the roles of Walter Mabry and Arthur Tressler respectively.

The returning actors in Now You See Me 3 are expected to be Morgan Freeman, Dave Franco, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Caine, Woody Harrelson and Jesse Eisenberg in the roles of Thaddeus Bradley, Jack Wilder, Dylan Rhodes, Arthur Tressler, Merritt McKinney and Daniel J. Atlas respectively.

According to Variety, American Hustle's co-writer, Eric Warren Singer has been given the task to introduce new characters into Now You See Me 3 while also creating opportunities for the original cast to reprise their roles. Aaron Edmonds and Meredith Wieck will oversee the project for Lionsgate.

According to some sources, we have come to know that Now You See Me 3 will focus on a new style of robbery and this angle will surely require some new faces and Benedict Cumberbatch is one of them. The viewers can see him as an antagonist or villain, a cop or investigator in the movie.

Now You See Me 3 doesn't have an official release. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

