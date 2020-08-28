Left Menu
Development News Edition

Now You See Me 3 may return with previous villains, Benedict Cumberbatch’s role revealed

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-08-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 15:13 IST
Now You See Me 3 may return with previous villains, Benedict Cumberbatch’s role revealed
Benedict Cumberbatch is expected to appear in Now You See Me 3 at the initial blush without having any special role in the much-awaited movie. Image Credit: Facebook / Benedict Cumberbatch

When is Now You See Me 3 going to be released? The third sequel is undeniably one of the most anticipated movies fans have been waiting for over four years. Is there any chance of the third installment of the film series? Read further to know more in details.

In our previous updates on Now You See Me 3, we revealed that Benedict Cumberbatch would be portrayed as a major agent dealing with The Eyes. The Sherlock actor himself previously confirmed his presence in the film without disclosing much about it.

The plot for Now You See Me 3 is tightly kept under wraps to avoid speculations and rumours. Benedict Cumberbatch is expected to appear at the initial blush without having any special role in the much-awaited movie.

According to some sources, the American actor Jesse Eisenberg has shared his wish that he would be happy to reprise his role in Now You See Me 3. He played the role of J Daniel Atlas aka Daniel (The Lover), who is an arrogant illusionist and street magician, and the ostensible leader of the Four Horsemen.

Jesse Eisenberg told Coming Soon that he would sometimes hear 'something' from his friends and co-stars who played their roles in Now You See Me and Now You See Me 2. But he said that nothing really emerges as official confirmation or atleast indication about the movie to step into production.

As Now You See Me 3 is going to be the final film of the franchise, the viewers are highly expected to see the previous villains in it. Thus, fans may get to see Daniel Radcliffe and Michael Caine in the imminent movie playing the roles of Walter Mabry and Arthur Tressler respectively.

The returning actors in Now You See Me 3 are expected to be Morgan Freeman, Dave Franco, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Caine, Woody Harrelson and Jesse Eisenberg in the roles of Thaddeus Bradley, Jack Wilder, Dylan Rhodes, Arthur Tressler, Merritt McKinney and Daniel J. Atlas respectively.

According to Variety, American Hustle's co-writer, Eric Warren Singer has been given the task to introduce new characters into Now You See Me 3 while also creating opportunities for the original cast to reprise their roles. Aaron Edmonds and Meredith Wieck will oversee the project for Lionsgate.

According to some sources, we have come to know that Now You See Me 3 will focus on a new style of robbery and this angle will surely require some new faces and Benedict Cumberbatch is one of them. The viewers can see him as an antagonist or villain, a cop or investigator in the movie.

Now You See Me 3 doesn't have an official release. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Aquaman 2 to be more series, bigger, humourless & have horror elements

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan's PM Abe resigns as coronavirus hits economy, endangers legacy

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japans longest-serving premier, announced his resignation because of poor health on Friday, ending a stint at the helm of the worlds third-biggest economy in which he sought to revive growth and bolster its defenc...

Yogi Adityanath says UP govt in favour of holding NEET, JEE

The Uttar Pradesh government is in favour of holding the NEET and JEE, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday. The statement comes following opposition parties including the Samajwadi Party and Congress demanding that the National El...

Gurugram docs remove cricket-ball sized pelvic tumour from 21-yr-old, he takes college exams a week later

A 21-year-old student battled all odds to appear for his Delhi University final year exams just over a week after a team of doctors in Gurugram successfully removed a cricket ball size pelvic tumour from him through surgery that spanned six...

Markets mixed after Fed chair says low rates to persist

World markets were mostly higher Friday after the Federal Reserve chair said the US central bank will keep its easy money policy even if inflation hits its 2 target. Shares in Japan retreated after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he is resig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020