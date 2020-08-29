Left Menu
Rest in peace, King: Condolences continue pouring in for Chadwick Boseman

Condolences continued to pour in from the Bollywood industry as the world woke up to the shocking news of actor Chadwick Boseman's untimely demise.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 14:32 IST
Rest in peace, King: Condolences continue pouring in for Chadwick Boseman
Late actor Chadwick Boseman (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Condolences continued to pour in from the Bollywood industry as the world woke up to the shocking news of actor Chadwick Boseman's untimely demise. A host of B-town celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and others expressed their grief on the death of the 'Black Panther' star.

Actors, Kareena Kapoor and Ranveer Singh took it to the Instagram stories and shared a similar photo of the late actor. Alongside the picture, the stars wrote "Rest In Peace" with broken heart emotion.

The Marvel's stalwart died at the age of 43 on Friday (local time) after a four-year-long battle with colon cancer. The 'Half Girlfriend' actor, Arjun Kapoor wrote: "You were so graceful and dignified on the screen to know you battled cancer for four years quietly and work through it makes me respect you off it as well..rest well ....Wakanda forever."

The 'Bala' star, Pednekar raved the late star's "dedication, strength and courage" towards his fans and films and said it is "inspiring". "Four years of suffering and yet you didn't let any of your fans even feel it," the 31-year-old actor tweeted.

While Siddharth Malhotra thanked the actor for the "amazing movies". Actor Randeep Hooda noted him for bringing a "change in the stereotype superhero" giving his fans a "genuine Black Panther".

'Dil Bechara' actor Sanjana Sanghi wrote: "2020, could you stop? Rest in Peace, King" with a broken heart emoticon. Boseman rose to prominence after essaying the role of the real-life figures including Baseball Jackie Robinson in 2013's 42 and American singer-songwriter James Brown in 2014's 'Get on Up'.

However, it was his role as 'Black Panther' in the 2018 hit film that defined his career and made a huge imprint on his fans. In the movie, the late actor starred as the ruler of Wakanda, a fictional African nation with the most advanced technology.

The news of his untimely death has triggered an outpouring of condolences from fans and celebrities from the whole entertainment industry, remembering the late actor. (ANI)

