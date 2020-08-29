Left Menu
Is Violet Evergarden Season 2 renewed? Cast, plot hinted, what we know so far

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 29-08-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 17:19 IST
Is Violet Evergarden Season 2 renewed? Cast, plot hinted, what we know so far
A rumour has recently swirled up on the web world that Violet Evergarden Season 2 had already been secretly renewed without any official announcement. Image Credit: Facebook / Violet Evergarden

Since Violet Evergarden Season 1 dropped its finale in April 2018, fans are badly waiting for Season 2. Thanks to first season's remarkable success, Violet Evergarden Season 2 has become one of the most anticipated Japanese light novel series.

Violet Evergarden Season 2 is yet to be renewed. There has been no official confirmation on its cancellation. Thus, fans are suggested to hold their patience as the second season will surely be renewed.

Another reason for getting delay in Violet Evergarden Season 2's renewal is the Covid-19 pandemic. . China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic shattered the global entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill with an unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the web, TV and movie projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

A rumour has recently swirled up on the web world that Violet Evergarden Season 2 had already been secretly renewed without any official announcement. The reason is the publisher, Kyoto Animation has recently announced that they are working on something new. With this announcement, Violet Evergarden enthusiasts have started assuming that they are working on the second season.

The official plot or synopsis for Violet Evergarden Season 2 has been kept under wraps to avoid speculations and rumours. But the avid viewers are expecting previous season's unanswered questions to be solved. Major Gilbert was executed. Whether he will reappear in Season 2 is the main question on everyone's mind. Many expect that his character will be visible through flashbacks.

The cast for Violet Evergarden Season 2 will include Yui Ishikawa as Violet, Minor Chihara as Erica, Kyle McCarley as Claudia, Daisuke Namikawa as Gilbert Boganwilia, Reba Buhar as Catalia, Takua Ingi etc.

The good news is that the anime film titled Violet Evergarden: The Movie will debut this year. The movie will premiere on September 18, 2020. Its initial release date was April 24, 2020, but it was later delayed to September 18 due to the effects of coronavirus pandemic.

Violet Evergarden Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese novel series, manga and anime series.

