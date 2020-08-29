Left Menu
'Year of Health': Rebel Wilson says she's about 18 pounds away from her weight loss goal

Australian actor Rebel Wilson gave an update about her 'Year of Health' on Friday (local time), sharing two photos of herself wearing a navy blue wrap dress as she thanked followers for their continual support.

29-08-2020
Rebel Wilson (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Australian actor Rebel Wilson gave an update about her 'Year of Health' on Friday (local time), sharing two photos of herself wearing a navy blue wrap dress as she thanked followers for their continual support. According to People Magazine, the 40-year-old star posted to Instagram two stunning pictures in which she looked stunning as she showcased a significant body transformation. Alongside the post, she noted, "Thanks for all the love so far on my 'Year of Health' journey - when I was reaching for the candies last night after dinner I thought to myself 'hmmmm...better not' and had a bottle of water instead."

The 'Pitch Perfect' star also revealed that she's 17.64 lbs. away from hitting her goal weight, writing, "8kg's to go until I hit my goal - hopefully, I can do it by the end of the year x." Earlier this year, the 'CATS' star opened up to her fans about her 2020 goals, sharing that she is trying to get down to 75 kg., or 165 lbs., before the end of the year.

In terms of eating, a source told People Magazine that Wilson has been following the Mayr Method diet plan after visiting VivaMayr, a luxury medical detox and wellness centre in Austria, with a friend and TV host Carly Steel last year. The diet which created by Dr Franz Xaver Mayr, nearly 100 years ago, is centred around whole foods with high alkaline content - like vegetables, fresh fish and sheep's milk yoghurt - that are to be eaten slowly.

While Wilson has been losing weight in her 'Year of Health,' a source previously told People Magazine that her fitness journey is not just about her appearance. The source said, "Her healthy journey is more about how it makes her feel than the physical benefits. She has more energy and more confidence, which you can see from her sexier Instagram shots. She's also having fun with new fashion and beauty looks." (ANI)

