Animal Kingdom Season 5: Possible war for power among gang members

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-08-2020 02:28 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 02:28 IST
The Covid-19 pandemic highly affected the production work of Animal Kingdom Season 5 like any other entertainment projects. Image Credit: Facebook / Animal Kingdom

Since TNT renewed Animal Kingdom Season 5 in July 2019, fans are getting desperate to know what they can see next. The imminent season will have many twists and curveballs.

While we all know Animal Kingdom Season 5 will surely be released, many fans are wondering that Season 6 may get a renewal soon considering the future of the show. However, there is no official confirmation on the renewal of Animal Kingdom Season 6.

There was a strong reason why fans expected Animal Kingdom Season 5 in May 2020. Except for Animal Kingdom Season 1, other seasons (2, 3 and 4) were premiered on May 30, 2017; May 29, 2018; and May 28, 2019 respectively. Only Season 1 was premiered on June 14, 2016.

The Covid-19 pandemic highly affected the production work of Animal Kingdom Season 5 like any other entertainment projects. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic shattered the global entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill with an unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the web, TV and movie projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

Ellen Barkin, Finn Cole, Scott Speedman, Ben Robson, Shawn Hatosy, Jake Weary etc. are expected to be seen in Animal Kingdom Season 5. The fifth season is likely to portray war for power among the gang members. The plot of the series is revolving around the Cody Family who is associated with the underworld activities that become their day-to-day life with time. The fifth season may show war for power among the gang members.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 is likely to be comprised of 13 episodes like the previous seasons. The returning of Ellen Barkin as Smurf is possible in the fifth season. Everyone knows that Smurf was shot dead by J (Finn Cole), but she is still not out of the series. Probably, she will be back through flashbacks or as memories.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

