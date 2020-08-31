Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 31-08-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 20:31 IST
Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far
Fans earlier thought that the making of Cobra Kai Season 3 was badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic and global lockdown. Image Credit: Facebook / Cobra Kai

Martial arts enthusiasts are quite happy to hear that Cobra Kai Season 3 is not going to be delayed. They are curious to know if any other celebrities from the classic movie will jump into the sequel series. Will Elisabeth Shue make her appearance in Cobra Kai Season 3?

Pat Morita, Elisabeth Shue, Thomas Ian Griffith and Robyn Lively appear via archive footage from the film series as Mr. Miyagi, Ali Mills, Terry Silver and Jessica Andrews, respectively. Elisabeth Shue is expected to appear in Cobra Kai Season 3.

"I have seen it and I feel that it's really well done. I'm thinking about it. Yes, Ali with an I may live once again," Elisabeth Shue said. If Elisabeth Shue returns in Cobra Kai Season 3, she will be returning at the peak of the show's popularity.

The recent trailer for Cobra Kai Season 3 shows a glimpse of the first footage of Daniel LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) return to Okinawa in Japan is visible. He travelled there with Mr. Miyagi in Karate Kid 2. Now, upon his return, Daniel is about to learn some serious secrets about his former sensei, Gamespot noted.

Fans earlier thought that the making of Cobra Kai Season 3 was badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic and global lockdown. In our previous post, we revealed that Cobra Kai Season 3 wrapped production just ahead of widespread lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. The series co-creator, Josh Heald recently revealed that production for the third season has been completed for months, with principal photography wrapping before the end of 2019, CBR noted.

"Thankfully with (Cobra Kai) Season 3, we wrapped production before the end of 2019 and we wrapped post-production...I think there was a little bit of overlap. We were still doing some finishing touches for the effects and some quality checks on Season 3 while the quarantine aspect of the pandemic was just beginning but we finished our final mix -- the last big piece of post-production -- that was done in-person with raising champagne and eating cupcakes and all the things you do to feel like you're at your absolute unhealthiest coming out of the completion of a season. [Laughs] So there were no major delays in terms of COVID," Heald told CBR.

The exact date for Cobra Kai Season 3 is yet to be announced. However, Netflix recently revealed that the third season would premiere in 2021.

