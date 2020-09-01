TV adaptation of Kacen Callender’s novel ‘Felix Ever After’ in the works at Amazon

Amazon Studios is developing a TV adaption of author Kacen Callender’s young adult novel “Felix Ever After”, which revolves around a transgender teen struggling with identity and self-discovery as he experiences the magic of first love. The book, which was published in May by HarperCollins, follows Felix Love as he navigates his complicated feelings.

According to Deadline, Amazon acquired the TV treatment rights with Field Trip Productions, formed by Will Graham and Hailey Wierengo. Callender, whose pronouns are they/them, has also written middle-grade novels “Hurricane Child and King” and the “Dragonflies”, young-adult novel “This Is Kind of an Epic Love Story” and adult novel “Queen of the Conquered”.

Stephanie Dietz will supervise the project at Field Trip..