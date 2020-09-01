Left Menu
Sienna Miller, Lucas Zwirner split ways

Hollywood star Sienna Miller and art gallery executive Lucas Zwirner have called it quits, as per sources.

Sienna Miller, Lucas Zwirner (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood star Sienna Miller and art gallery executive Lucas Zwirner have called it quits, as per sources. According to Page Six, there had recently been a buzz in the art world and Hollywood that the couple, who were reportedly engaged - had called things off. A source told the outlet that Miller broke off the relationship with Zwirner.

The representatives for Miller in London and New York had no comment. A representative for Zwirner's gallery did not get back to the outlet. Back in January, at a portrait studio at the Sundance Film Festival that month, where the actor debuted her latest film, 'Wander Darkly,' co-starring Diego Luna, Miller was photographed sporting what looked like an engagement ring. Various paparazzi pictures were captured of Miller wearing the ring as recently as July.

But the very private pair never publicly confirmed the engagement after a year of dating. The 38-year-old actor Miller has been engaged twice before: to Jude Law and actor Tom Sturridge, with whom she remains friendly and shares a daughter. She's also been romantically linked to indie director Bennett Miller and actors Balthazar Getty, Josh Hartnett and Rhys Ifans.

The 29-year-old Zwirner is the scion of his father's powerhouse art gallery, David Zwirner, and he oversees its publishing house. The sources to Page Six said the relationship between Miller and Zwirner had previously hit a rough patch before they purportedly got engaged.

They were most recently photographed together last month, running errands. A source said if they've parted ways for good, Miller would bounce back, adding, "She is awesome." (ANI)

