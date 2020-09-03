Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Star Trek: Discovery' to introduce first-ever non-binary and trans characters

The upcoming third season of "Star Trek: Discovery" will feature the first non-binary and transgender characters in the long-running franchise. The show has cast actor Blu del Barrio and Ian Alexander in supporting roles, reported Deadline. Barrio will play Adira, a non-binary character who bonds with Lt. Commander Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp) and Dr. Hugh Culber (Wilson Cruz), the first same-sex couple in "Star Trek" TV series history.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-09-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 14:32 IST
'Star Trek: Discovery' to introduce first-ever non-binary and trans characters
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The upcoming third season of "Star Trek: Discovery" will feature the first non-binary and transgender characters in the long-running franchise. The show has cast actor Blu del Barrio and Ian Alexander in supporting roles, reported Deadline.

Barrio will play Adira, a non-binary character who bonds with Lt. Commander Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp) and Dr. Hugh Culber (Wilson Cruz), the first same-sex couple in "Star Trek" TV series history. Alexander, who previously starred in Netflix series "The OA" , will portray transgender character Gray, empathetic, warm and eager to fulfill his lifelong dream of being a Trill host, but he will have to adapt when his life takes an unexpected turn. "'Star Trek' has always made a mission of giving visibility to underrepresented communities because it believes in showing people that a future without division on the basis of race, gender, gender identity or sexual orientation is entirely within our reach," co-showrunner and executive producer Michelle Paradise said.

"Star Trek: Discovery" , created by Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman, started in 2017 on streamer CBS All Access. The show's third season, which will have 13 episodes, is expected to debut in October this year..

TRENDING

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

Amazfit Band 5 with AMOLED display,15-day battery life now available for pre-order

Nokia launches professional level end-to-end 5G certification program

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Australian mom handcuffed for advocating against lockdown

A pregnant woman said on Thursday she didnt know she had broken any law when she was handcuffed by police in front of her children in her Australian home and led away in pyjamas for allegedly inciting activists to demonstrate against pandem...

Hong Kong stocks fall on tech declines after India bans more apps

Hong Kong stocks ended lower on Thursday, weighed by technology companies after India banned Chinese apps following a standoff with Beijing at the border. The Hang Seng index fell 0.5 to 25,007.60, while the China Enterprises Index slipped ...

German 2-yr yields hit one-month low as euro zone services sector stalls

Short-dated German bond yields dropped to their lowest level in nearly a month on Thursday as a survey showed the euro zones rebound from its deepest downturn on record faltered in August.Growth in the blocs dominant service industry almost...

Cubs go for sweep of struggling Pirates

The Chicago Cubs will go for a sweep of their three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates in a matinee Thursday at PNC Park. The Cubs 22-14 have won three straight overall and four of five, and have been riding an explosive offense.Chi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020