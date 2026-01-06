Left Menu

Netflix's 'Single Papa' Returns: Season 2 Brings More Laughter and Heart

Netflix has confirmed the renewal of its comedy-drama series 'Single Papa' for a second season. The show, led by Kunal Kemmu, has been praised for its heartfelt portrayal of parenting and adoption themes. Season 2 promises to deliver more humor and warmth to its global audience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 17:22 IST
Netflix's 'Single Papa' Returns: Season 2 Brings More Laughter and Heart
  • Country:
  • India

Netflix has officially renewed its well-loved comedy-drama series 'Single Papa' for a second season, driven by the positive reception of its heartfelt storytelling and engaging characters.

The announcement on Monday, shared via Netflix's Instagram, highlighted the return of the series featuring Kunal Kemmu and other prominent actors. Following its December 12 premiere, 'Single Papa' quickly climbed the ranks, resonating globally and becoming a favorite among the Indian audience.

Created by Ishita Moitra and Neeraj Udhwani, with executive production and direction by Shashank Khaitan, the show promises to maintain its unique blend of humor and touching family themes, much to the delight of viewers awaiting Season 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Son After Ten Daughters: Haryana Couple Defies Odds

A Son After Ten Daughters: Haryana Couple Defies Odds

 India
2
Driving the Future: Ministers Ride in Hydrogen-Powered Vehicle

Driving the Future: Ministers Ride in Hydrogen-Powered Vehicle

 India
3
Media's Quiet Heroics: The Unsung Role in Venezuela's US Strike

Media's Quiet Heroics: The Unsung Role in Venezuela's US Strike

 United States
4
Gang Leader Ameran Zeb Khan's Plot to Reduce Sentence Through Firearms Conspiracy Falls Apart

Gang Leader Ameran Zeb Khan's Plot to Reduce Sentence Through Firearms Consp...

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

How AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026