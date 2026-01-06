Netflix's 'Single Papa' Returns: Season 2 Brings More Laughter and Heart

Netflix has officially renewed its well-loved comedy-drama series 'Single Papa' for a second season, driven by the positive reception of its heartfelt storytelling and engaging characters.

The announcement on Monday, shared via Netflix's Instagram, highlighted the return of the series featuring Kunal Kemmu and other prominent actors. Following its December 12 premiere, 'Single Papa' quickly climbed the ranks, resonating globally and becoming a favorite among the Indian audience.

Created by Ishita Moitra and Neeraj Udhwani, with executive production and direction by Shashank Khaitan, the show promises to maintain its unique blend of humor and touching family themes, much to the delight of viewers awaiting Season 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)