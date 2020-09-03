Left Menu
Unlock 4: Haryana issues SOPs for film shooting

As the country has entered its fourth stage of Unlock following the COVID-19 induced lockdown, Haryana government on Thursday issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines for shooting of films in the state.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 03-09-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 15:57 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Sharing more details, an official spokesman of the Home Department said in view of the ongoing pandemic, all applications seeking permission for the shooting of films would be received on the online portal and initial approval will be granted by Director General, Information, Public Relations and Languages Department (DGIPR).

The applications will then be forwarded to the Deputy Commissioners of the districts concerned, in which the proposed locations for shooting will be mentioned in the application. The spokesperson further said as per the guidelines, all applications will include full details of locations, number of days, and timing for which the permission is required on the Online Portal.

He said the Deputy Commissioners in consultation with the police authorities will consider granting permission and a copy of the permit will be endorsed to the police authorities for information and necessary action. The duration of shooting should be restricted to the minimum possible and not more than 50 persons should be present. Moreover, shooting would commence only after all the persons involved undergo thermal screening and are found asymptomatic.

He said locations will be chosen taking into consideration if the locality falls in or near containment zones. Permissions and approvals will be given only for safe zones. Every set will have one person recording information about all crew members and anti-contagion measures, the spokesman said. The spokesman further informed that all non-acting crew members including supporting staff will have to ensure wearing masks during the entire course of shooting and will be instructed to maintain social distancing norms as applicable.

He said the shooting venues will be required to have sanitisers, soaps and water. Wearing of masks for all would be essential except for the ones who are in front of the camera. The spokesman said social distancing norms will have to be maintained except for the ones who are being filmed. The production house will also have to take charge of assigning designated people to open doors, to ensure that used masks are disposed off properly and food items are handled in a proper manner.

In order to avoid crowding, an adequate number of view cutters and enforcement of crowd control by private security personnel would have to be ensured, he asserted. The spokesman said the use of mobile toilets, portable washbasin is mandatory unless the shooting venue has a dedicated toilet facility available and bathing arrangements should also be provided.

He said all these facilities should be separate for men and women. These facilities should be manned and sanitised continuously in case any crew member is found ill, the same to be reported to the nearest health centre immediately, he added. The Director-General of Police, Director General, Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, all Deputy Commissioners, Commissioners of Police, Panchkula, Faridabad and Gunugram and All Senior Superintendents of Police, Superintendents of Police have been directed to take appropriate necessary action for its implementation and strict compliance in the state, he informed.

