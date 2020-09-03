Kajol celebrates 10 years of 'We Are Family'

Actor Kajol on Thursday got all nostalgic as her Bollywood drama film 'We Are Family' completed 10 years of its release today. The star on Twitter shared a montage video to celebrate the decade mark of the movie.

The shared video consisted of several clips, showing the behind-the-scenes while making the movie. Apart from the 46-year-old actor, the family entertaining movie featured Arjun Rampal and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles.

"Celebrating 10 years of bonding, love & parenthood. #10YearsOfWeAreFamily," the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actor tweeted alongside the video. While the director of the flick also hopped on to the micro-blogging site to thank the whole cast and crew for making his first directorial project a "dear" one.

"A first film is always dear to any filmmaker. Thank u @DharmaMovies @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 for empowering us to tell stories. Few memories bts #10yearsofwearefamily thank u @itsKajolD@rampalarjun @EhsaanNoorani #KareenaKapoor my full cast and crewAlways," he tweeted. Bankrolled by Karan Johar, the movie has received favourable reviews from critics on its worldwide release on September 3, 2010. (ANI)