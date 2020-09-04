Wentworth Season 8 episode 6 recap, what happened to Reb, Cynthia & other characters?

Wentworth Season 8 is back! Fans are happy as the series is now on the air every Tuesday after a long wait of over one year.

Wentworth Season 8 already aired six episodes between July 28 and September 1. Fans are happy to see the introduction of five new characters, Ann Reynolds (played by Jane Hall), Lou Kelly (Kate Box), Judy Bryant (Vivienne Awosoga), Reb Keane (Zoe Terakes), and Sheila Bausch (Marta Dusseldorp).

Wentworth Season 8 consists of just 10 episodes. This ongoing season will serve as the series' penultimate season as it was previously announced that the series would end in 2021. Fans are excited with this notification that Wentworth Season 9 will also take in 2021.

Wentworth Season 8 could have touched the small screens earlier. But the making of this penultimate season was somehow affected in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. We are well aware how China's Wuhan emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic shattered the entire entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. However, Australia is in a manageable situation as compared to the US, India, Brazil, Russia, South Africa etc.

Wentworth Season 8 episode 6 titled 'Fugitive' showed many things. Fans are surprised seeing Reb is almost sexually assaulted by Cynthia when Marie interrupts and fights her off. Marie and Reb begin to bond, all the while Reb is keeping secrets from Lou. Will discovers that Ann initially intended to replace him as governor and that Vera knew all along hence her return to work.

Further, we have seen that Wentworth prepares for Joan's return, however all are not convinced that she has lost her memory, yet Jake begins to wonder if she is in fact genuine. Allie tortures Marie for information on Ruby's disappearance, unbeknown to her that Marie has nothing to do with it. Rita makes a desperate bid to rescue her sister when she tracks down her captors, shooting Morelli dead, while Jones manages to get away; Rita persuades Ruby to turn herself in as Rita decides to go on the run.

The next episode (titled Battle Lines) of Wentworth Season 8 is set to air on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Australian television series.

