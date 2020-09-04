Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton officially move to new 'family home'

American singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are back from Oklahoma and have officially moved into their Los Angeles mansion.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-09-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 17:07 IST
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton officially move to new 'family home'
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are back from Oklahoma and have officially moved into their Los Angeles mansion. According to a source to Us Weekly, "They are very happy to be settled at last in their family home. Gwen wanted to be moved in for the start of the school year, even though the kids are doing school at home because of COVID-19."

The California abode, which the pair bought together in October 2019, is "very warm and inviting with a lot of space for the boys to tumble around and get dirty," the source added. The 50-year-old singer Stefani and 'God's Country' crooner Shelton, both have room to be themselves within the walls of their new home.

The insider explained, "Gwen has a glam closet any woman would love to have. And Blake's closet isn't so shabby either." The couple, who have been dating since 2015, are excited for their next chapter and to live under one roof.

"They are truly happy as a family and it's the new beginning Gwen needed," the source added. The pair's new mansion will also be home to Stefani's three sons, 14-year-old Kingston, 12-year-old Zuma, and 6-year-old Apollo, who she shares with ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale. All three boys have formed bonds with the country singer Shelton since he met their mother as a coach on singing reality show 'The Voice'.

A source to Us Weekly told in August, "Those boys look up to Blake in a big way. He's earned their respect as a father figure. He's gone from being their friend to being a serious parental influence." The move came after the lovebirds and Stefani's boys spent months quarantining in Shelton's home state of Oklahoma amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While spending so much time together at home during the quarantine, the artists have made music together and revamped their future wedding plans. In July, multiple sources exclusively told Us Weekly about the couple's revised timeline, noting that "it won't be the end of the world if they have to move things back till the fall" amid the coronavirus health concerns.

When the pair does walk down the aisle, they will do it twice with ceremonies in Los Angeles and Oklahoma. "Oklahoma gives the couple more privacy and the possibilities are endless for a wedding reception people will talk about for years," a source said at the time. (ANI)

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

India extends anti-dumping duty on Chinese float glass for 3 months

India has extended anti-dumping duty on imports of float glass from China for three months till December 7, as per a notification.&#160; The move is aimed at guarding domestic industry from cheap imports from China. ...the anti-dumping ...

Japan says it will bear cost of coronavirus vaccines for populace

Japans government said on Friday it would bear the cost of providing coronavirus vaccines to the populace, as it aims for a comprehensive inoculation against the pandemic.The government also said it planned to establish funds to compensate ...

Non-aggression, peaceful resolution of differences imperative for regional peace: Rajnath Singh

Amid the ongoing border tension with China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that a climate of trust, non-aggression, respect for international rules and peaceful resolution of differences is imperative for the security and sta...

R'than: 3 held for taking bribe

Three people were arrested for allegedly taking bribe in two separate incidents in Rajasthans Rajsamand and Chittorgarh districts on Friday, an Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB official saidIn Rajsamand, a village development officer, Abhinav Sha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020