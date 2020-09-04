Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton officially move to new 'family home'

American singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are back from Oklahoma and have officially moved into their Los Angeles mansion. According to a source to Us Weekly, "They are very happy to be settled at last in their family home. Gwen wanted to be moved in for the start of the school year, even though the kids are doing school at home because of COVID-19."

The California abode, which the pair bought together in October 2019, is "very warm and inviting with a lot of space for the boys to tumble around and get dirty," the source added. The 50-year-old singer Stefani and 'God's Country' crooner Shelton, both have room to be themselves within the walls of their new home.

The insider explained, "Gwen has a glam closet any woman would love to have. And Blake's closet isn't so shabby either." The couple, who have been dating since 2015, are excited for their next chapter and to live under one roof.

"They are truly happy as a family and it's the new beginning Gwen needed," the source added. The pair's new mansion will also be home to Stefani's three sons, 14-year-old Kingston, 12-year-old Zuma, and 6-year-old Apollo, who she shares with ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale. All three boys have formed bonds with the country singer Shelton since he met their mother as a coach on singing reality show 'The Voice'.

A source to Us Weekly told in August, "Those boys look up to Blake in a big way. He's earned their respect as a father figure. He's gone from being their friend to being a serious parental influence." The move came after the lovebirds and Stefani's boys spent months quarantining in Shelton's home state of Oklahoma amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While spending so much time together at home during the quarantine, the artists have made music together and revamped their future wedding plans. In July, multiple sources exclusively told Us Weekly about the couple's revised timeline, noting that "it won't be the end of the world if they have to move things back till the fall" amid the coronavirus health concerns.

When the pair does walk down the aisle, they will do it twice with ceremonies in Los Angeles and Oklahoma. "Oklahoma gives the couple more privacy and the possibilities are endless for a wedding reception people will talk about for years," a source said at the time. (ANI)