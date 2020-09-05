Left Menu
Kung Fu Panda 4 to focus on Po, his fighting with Kai, what more we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-09-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 17:07 IST
Fans are hopeful after hearing what the co-director, Jennifer Yuh said on the making of Kung Fu Panda 4. Image Credit: Facebook / Kung Fu Panda

The demand for Kung Fu Panda 4 is always there among the animated movie enthusiasts. However, it doesn't have an official announcement. But we have heard the making of Kung Fu Panda 4 for multiple times.

Fans are hopeful after hearing what the co-director, Jennifer Yuh said on the making of Kung Fu Panda 4. When she was asked in August 2018 regarding the making of Kung Fu Panda 4, she said that she was not aware as always saw the series as a trilogy, but "she is always open for the fourth installment as long as the franchise focuses on Po".

Kung Fu Panda 4 will see returning of actors like Jack Black, Jackie Chan, Angelina Jolie, Lucy Liu, Bryan Cranston, Dustin Hoffman and Seth Rogen. They will lend the voice for Po, Monkey, Tigress, Viper, Li Shan, Shifu and Mantis respectively.

Earlier, the viewers saw Po and the Kung Fu masters were left well off. In Kung Fu Panda 3, Po entered the Panda village and reunited with his dad and other pandas. But when the villainous undead warrior named Kai came into limelight, the problem started to rise. Fans will see Po reuniting with his family after meeting his biological father. The viewers can also see him teaching his son the art of Kung Fu and turning him into a Kung Fu master.

All the movies will focus on Po. Kung Fu Panda 4 will have more insights on Po Ping's family and relationships. The avid viewers will be surprised seeing Po fighting with Kai and putting an end on his wrongdoings.

Fans are wondering when they will be able to watch the trailer for Kung Fu Panda 4. The production for the fourth movie was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic that badly shattered the global entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. Hence, fans need to wait for the movie and its trailer.

Kung Fu Panda 4 does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

