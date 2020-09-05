Left Menu
Shrek 5 to focus on Shrek's family, his & Fiona's kids, what more we know so far

Updated: 05-09-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 15:03 IST
Shrek 5 to focus on Shrek's family, his & Fiona's kids, what more we know so far
Whenever Shrek 5 returns, fans will be mesmerized seeing Shrek and Donkey with much of their adventures. Image Credit: Facebook / Shrek

Shrek 5 is undeniably one of the most anticipated animated movies fans have been waiting for the last 10 years. Fans have been waiting for the fifth installment for a long time, unfortunately there is no update on it.

Fans may be wondering if Shrek 5 is confirmed. The reality is Shrek 5 is officially confirmed long time back. Let us take you 16 years back. Following the success of Shrek 2 in May 2004, the Producer-cum-Executive Producer of the first and second movies, Jeffrey Katzenberg revealed that the Shrek story had been outlined into five films almost from the beginning. "Before the first one was finished we talked about what the whole story of Shrek is, and each of the chapters answers questions about the first movie and gives us an insight," Katzenberg said.

Shrek 5 production took to Twitter a few months back to reveal that the fifth installment of the franchise would be delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation. But this was soon declared to be fake info as it didn't come from Dreamworks. However, as the world is badly combating against the deadly coronavirus, we have no other option than wait longer for the fifth movie.

Whenever Shrek 5 returns, fans will be mesmerized seeing Shrek and Donkey with much of their adventures. The new characters could play important parts in how the movie shapes up. If rumours are to be believed, the characters in Shrek 5 will be familiar to modern gadgets like smartphones and many more. The story will have a focus on Shrek's family, his and Fiona's kids who are grown-up or teenagers now.

Once Shrek 5 was announced, the CEO of NBCUniversal, Steve Burke cited that the investors that he appointed producer Chris Meledandri to oversee the production of the movie. He said that he thinks the producer will be able to breathe new life to the movie franchise.

"He (Meledandri) is creatively going to try to help us figure out how to resurrect Shrek' and add value as we create new franchises. The overall goal will be to maximize revenues by creating popular characters which can be licensed out for lucrative spin-off merchandise and theme park attractions," NME quoted the NBCUniversal head as saying after officially announcing the film, EconoTimes noted.

Shrek 5 doesn't have an official release date. The IMDb page of the untitled fifth Shrek movie shows that the film is scheduled for a 2022 release. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood animated movies.

