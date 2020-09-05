Left Menu
Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

As with most people, Son Ye-jin's smartphone is helping a lot in getting her through the pandemic.

Korean actress Son Ye-jin has featured among the most popular Korean celebrities ever since the start of 2020 thanks to her wildly popular drama Crash Landing On You. The show became one of the most viewed Korean drama internationally and even set a new record for the highest viewership ratings in tvN history.

But the COVID-19 pandemic has put brakes on the world and the film industry has also been impacted by it. Like most people, Son Ye-jin has also been spending more time at home than usual and even had to cancel some filming schedules, she said to Forbes recently.

During the pandemic and in the times of social distancing, she has realized that she like traveling a lot and misses her friends who are living abroad.

As with most people, Son Ye-jin's smartphone is helping a lot in getting her through the pandemic. "I sometimes watch Netflix," she said to Forbes. "I tend to binge-watch. All I need is a sofa and a TV on my day off. And also my smartphone." She has also revealed that she uses the camera app a lot which should come as good news for her fans because the more she uses the camera app, the more her fans will be able to see her.

하루종일 비가왔어요..😢 근데 왜 다 뒤로 돌아서 있는거니..🤣

The actress recently amazed fans with her Smart Signature ad in which she can be seen riding a gleaming motorcycle. Although Son Ye-jin uses the camera app a lot, she isn't very active on social media and doesn't regularly update her accounts. Her last post on Instagram is six weeks old. But the fact that she is talking to international media houses and her revealing that she uses the camera app a lot might be a hint for change in her social media activity.

