People News Roundup: Greta Thunberg says Venice documentary shows her real self

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2020 10:46 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 10:30 IST
People News Roundup: Greta Thunberg says Venice documentary shows her real self
Greta Thunberg says Venice documentary shows her real self

A documentary following Greta Thunberg and her journey from Swedish schoolgirl to global climate activist accurately portrays her as a "shy nerd", the teenager said as the film premiered at the Venice film festival. Director Nathan Grossman recorded Thunberg's everyday life for a year, chronicling her rise to fame from the beginning of her school strike outside the Swedish parliament in August 2018 to her trips around the world demanding that political leaders take action to fight climate change.

