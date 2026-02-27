Sudarsan Pattnaik's Fusion Art: Sand Meets Colour on Canvas in Venice

Renowned Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik is set to showcase a unique fusion of colour and sand, termed 'jugalbandi' paintings, at the 18th edition of the Contemporary Venice event in Italy.

Five of Pattnaik's innovative works have been officially chosen for the prestigious exhibition, which gathers artists from over 30 countries. The event is held at Venice's historic Palazzo Albrizzi-Capello from March 6-20. This exhibition represents Pattnaik's inaugural foray into an international painting showcase of such magnitude.

Pattnaik, awarded the Padma Shri, creates his distinctive art by blending mixed media colours with natural sand. His pieces focus on themes like nature, harmony, and environmental responsibility, reflecting a journey that began with painting and evolved to sand art. Widely recognized for his craftsmanship, Pattnaik has exhibited his work across major Indian cities, gaining notable acclaim.

