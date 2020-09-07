Politicially motivated: Maha minister on security to Kangana

A Maharashtra minister on Monday termed as politically motivated the Centre's decision to provide Y-Plus category security to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut. Kangana has been provided with Y-plus category security after she spoke about drug use in Bollywood, following the death of fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said the Centre's decision was a "politically motivated move" and accused Kangana of being the BJP's "parrot". "By giving security to Kangana, the Centre and the BJP have endorsed her comments against Mumbai police and Maharashtra. This is betrayal of the people of the state," he said.

BJP leader Ram Kadam recently asked the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government to provide police protection to Kangana since "she wanted to expose the Bollywood drug nexus". Responding to Kadam's tweet, the actor said she feared Mumbai Police more than the "movie mafia", and would prefer security either from Himachal Pradesh or the Centre.