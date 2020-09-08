Left Menu
Yami Gautam shares experience of getting short-bob haircut for 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam on Tuesday took a trip down the memory lane, sharing the experience of chopping off her hair exceedingly short for her role in 'Uri

ANI | Updated: 08-09-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 15:40 IST
Bollywood actor Yami Gautam (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam on Tuesday took a trip down the memory lane, sharing the experience of chopping off her hair exceedingly short for her role in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'. The 31-year-old actor on Instagram shared a throwback picture of her where she is sported in a short-bob hairstyle -- the look that she dotted for her character as Pallavi/Jasmine in the 2019 released war-action movie.

Alongside the picture, the actor noted that "going this short with length was a concern for people around because for some reason long hair is associated with the notion of 'conventional beauty' in the industry, society, etc." The 'Kaabil' actor explained she herself was so attached to the idea of being so 'particular' about the hair length that, as she said, "just an inch of extra hair-chop would make me go in a state of shock."

However, the 'Badlpaur' actor recalled how she "didn't think twice" when director Aditya Dhar proposed the idea of getting her hair cut short so that they could avoid using a wig for her character in the flick. 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' hit the theatres on January 11, last year, and saw Yami opposite to actor Vicky Kaushal.

Earlier, the director, while sharing the experience on what went into the making the film and how the team maintained the 'Josh', gave credits to Yami for her spirit. "Also on that day, without even questioning me once Yami Gautam cut her hair short for the film, which was pretty incredible considering she had to let go of other projects because of her new look," he said.

The 'Raazi' star, Vicky Kaushal, played the role of an army officer in the flick, which earned him humongous praises. In the film, Paresh Rawal was seen as National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Yami Gautam as a no-nonsense interrogation officer. (ANI)

