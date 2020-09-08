Left Menu
Development News Edition

RPI(A) workers will protect Kangana in Mumbai: Ramdas Athawale

The actress is locked in a bitter war of words with the ruling Shiv Sena over her comments on the Mumbai Police after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. After Sena MP Sanjay Raut reportedly asked Ranaut not to return to Mumbai for comparing the city to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (Pok), the actress had dared anybody to stop her when she reaches here on September 9.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-09-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 18:24 IST
RPI(A) workers will protect Kangana in Mumbai: Ramdas Athawale
Kangana Ranaut (File Photo: ANI) Image Credit: ANI

RPI (A) workers will provide protection to actress Kangana Ranaut when she reaches Mumbai, Union minister Ramdas Athawale said on Tuesday. The actress is locked in a bitter war of words with the ruling Shiv Sena over her comments on the Mumbai Police after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

After Sena MP Sanjay Raut reportedly asked Ranaut not to return to Mumbai for comparing the city to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (Pok), the actress had dared anybody to stop her when she reaches here on September 9. "RPI (A) workers have geared up to protect Ranaut who is scheduled to reach Mumbai on Wednesday. Our party workers will offer protection to her at the airport as well as at her residence," Athawale said in a statement.

Athawale's party is an ally of the BJP in the Centre and in Maharashtra. Earlier, Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik had issued a slap threat after the actress dared anyone to stop her when she returns to Mumbai.

The Centre on Monday decided to provide Y-plus category security to the actress. While lashing out at the Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Athawale said, "Ranaut did not criticise the Mumbai city but the state government. It's against the democratic principles to oppose her right to live here on the grounds of her critical remarks against the government. She has all the rights to live here in Mumbai".

The Union minister also claimed that Ranaut had thanked him for offering her protection in Mumbai. "Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut shouldn't have threatened the actress over her right to live in Mumbai," he added.

The trouble started after the actress said she didn't trust Mumbai Police following the death of Rajput and that she feared them more than the "movie mafia". Reacting strongly to her comment, Sanjay Raut had purportedly said, "We kindly request her not to come to Mumbai. This is nothing but an insult to Mumbai Police." Hitting back, Ranaut tweeted, "Why is Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir?" The tweet evoked strong reaction from leaders of the Sena and ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Hry transport dept. teams to keep vigil on private commercial vehicles plying illegally in state

Haryana Minister Mool Chand Sharma on Tuesday said that the transport department will form teams to take action against private commercial vehicles that are plying in the state without valid documents. These teams should regularly inspect p...

U.S. to block cotton, tomato product imports from China's Xinjiang over forced labor-CBP

The United States on Tuesday will move to block imports of cotton and tomato products from western Chinas Xinjiang region over allegations that they are produced with forced labor, officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection told Reut...

Tribal sisters gang-raped in Bengal; one dies by suicide, other fighting for life

Two tribal sisters were allegedly gang-raped in West Bengals Jalpaiguri district, following which one of them died by suicide while the other girl is fighting for life at a hospital, police said on Tuesday. The two sisters, aged 16 and 14, ...

Buccaneers sign QB Rosen to practice squad

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed former Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen to their practice squad Tuesday. Rosen, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, was released by the Dolphins on Saturday.He was 0-3 as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020