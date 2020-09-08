Had to reject a film as it had Kangana Ranaut: 'Padman' cinematographer PC Sreeram

Ace cinematographer PC Sreeram on Tuesday revealed that he "had to reject a film" just because it had actor Kangana Ranaut in the lead. Taking to Twitter, the 'Padman' cinematographer said he felt "uneasy" deep down to work in the film and had conveyed the same to the team.

"Had to reject a film as it had Kangana Ranaut as the lead. Deep down I felt uneasy and explained my stand to the makers and they were understanding," he tweeted. "Some times its only abt what feels right. Wishing them all the best," he added.

The statement of the 'Cheeni Kum' cinematographer comes amid the ongoing Twitter war between the 'Queen' actor and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, which followed after the actor said she felt unsafe in Mumbai and said the city seems like "Pakistan occupied Kashmir" to her. The 33-year-old actor has been making headlines with her bold statements and revelations about the Hindi film industry after actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence in June.

Ranaut has been demanding justice for the late Bollywood actor and has been calling for the eradication of what she terms as "nepotism" in the film industry. (ANI)