Left Menu
Development News Edition

Had to reject a film as it had Kangana Ranaut: 'Padman' cinematographer PC Sreeram

Ace cinematographer PC Sreeram on Tuesday revealed that he "had to reject a film" just because it had actor Kangana Ranaut in the lead.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 19:00 IST
Had to reject a film as it had Kangana Ranaut: 'Padman' cinematographer PC Sreeram
Cinematographer PC Sreeram (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Ace cinematographer PC Sreeram on Tuesday revealed that he "had to reject a film" just because it had actor Kangana Ranaut in the lead. Taking to Twitter, the 'Padman' cinematographer said he felt "uneasy" deep down to work in the film and had conveyed the same to the team.

"Had to reject a film as it had Kangana Ranaut as the lead. Deep down I felt uneasy and explained my stand to the makers and they were understanding," he tweeted. "Some times its only abt what feels right. Wishing them all the best," he added.

The statement of the 'Cheeni Kum' cinematographer comes amid the ongoing Twitter war between the 'Queen' actor and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, which followed after the actor said she felt unsafe in Mumbai and said the city seems like "Pakistan occupied Kashmir" to her. The 33-year-old actor has been making headlines with her bold statements and revelations about the Hindi film industry after actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence in June.

Ranaut has been demanding justice for the late Bollywood actor and has been calling for the eradication of what she terms as "nepotism" in the film industry. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Hry transport dept. teams to keep vigil on private commercial vehicles plying illegally in state

Haryana Minister Mool Chand Sharma on Tuesday said that the transport department will form teams to take action against private commercial vehicles that are plying in the state without valid documents. These teams should regularly inspect p...

U.S. to block cotton, tomato product imports from China's Xinjiang over forced labor-CBP

The United States on Tuesday will move to block imports of cotton and tomato products from western Chinas Xinjiang region over allegations that they are produced with forced labor, officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection told Reut...

Tribal sisters gang-raped in Bengal; one dies by suicide, other fighting for life

Two tribal sisters were allegedly gang-raped in West Bengals Jalpaiguri district, following which one of them died by suicide while the other girl is fighting for life at a hospital, police said on Tuesday. The two sisters, aged 16 and 14, ...

Buccaneers sign QB Rosen to practice squad

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed former Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen to their practice squad Tuesday. Rosen, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, was released by the Dolphins on Saturday.He was 0-3 as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020