'Normal People' star Daisy Edgar-Jones to lead Legendary thriller 'Fresh'

"Normal People" breakout Daisy Edgar-Jones will topline Legendary's upcoming social thriller "Fresh". The film hails from screenwriter Lauryn Kahn and marks the directorial debut of Mimi Cave, reported Deadline.

The plot details have been kept under wraps as of now. The project will be produced by Hyperobject Industries’ Adam McKay and Kevin Messick.

Edgar-Jones, along with actor Paul Mescal, earned praise from the critics earlier this year for their performances in Hulu and BBC Three's "Normal People" . The show, an adaptation of author Sally Rooney’s critically acclaimed and bestselling novel of the same name, follows the tender but complicated relationship between Marianne and Connell from the end of their school days in a small town west of Ireland to their undergraduate years at Trinity College.