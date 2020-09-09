'Ford vs Ferrari' writer Jason Keller to make directorial debut with 'La Sombra'

Jason Keller, best known for co-writing James Mangold's "Ford vs Ferrari" , has set gangster drama "La Sombra" as his feature directorial debut

Keller will direct the movie from his own original screenplay, according to The Hollywood Reporter

Set at the island of Puerto Rico that becomes a battleground, the story is about one man who takes on a powerful local gang after his brother is kidnapped. The project will be produced by Pimienta Film Company’s Luillo Ruiz and Sherborne Media Finance’s Gary Raskin and Alastair Burlingham in collaboration with Robbie Brenner. "La Sombra" is expected to commence production in Puerto Rico early next year.