Manoj Bajpayee drops much-anticipated Bhojpuri song 'Bambai Main Ka Ba'

After dropping the teaser and poster of his much-anticipated Bhojpuri music video, 'Bambai Main Ka Ba', actor Manoj Bajpayee on Wednesday launched the song that featured him in a never-seen-before avatar. The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor shared the Bhojpuri song on Twitter. Composed by Anurag Saikia and penned by Dr. Sagar, 'Bambai Main Ka Ba' was shot at a city studio in a day in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The six-minute-twenty-two seconds video highlights a meaningful take on one of the most popular metropolitan and busiest cities, Mumbai. The song chronicles the plight of migrants amid the lockdown. It is about the city of dreams that draw people from all over the country to come to Mumbai for a livelihood. In the video, Bajpayee is seen sporting a casual avatar as he raps in the upbeat track. The collaboration between the Bajpayee and director Anubhav Sinha, who also hails from Bihar has resulted in this foot-tapping Bhojpuri rap.

Produced by Benaras Mediaworks and directed by Anubhav Sinha, in collaboration with T-Series, the song 'Bambai Main Ka Ba' has been crooned by Manoj Bajpayee.