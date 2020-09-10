Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virgin River Season 2 likely to consist of 10 episodes, cast revealed, what more we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-09-2020 00:14 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 00:14 IST
Virgin River Season 2 likely to consist of 10 episodes, cast revealed, what more we know
What's on Netflix revealed a few days back that filming for Virgin River Season 2 started on September 9 and concluded on December 17, 2019. Image Credit: Facebook / Virgin River

When will Virgin River Season 2 premiere? It may not have an official release date but fans can't stop themselves from predicting what can happen next. However, the good part is that Virgin River Season 2 is happening after the remarkable success of Season 1.

Virgin River Season 2 was renewed last year just two weeks after it was first released. Netflix confirmed the second season for another ten episodes. What's on Netflix took to Twitter to reveal that 'Melinda Dahl will play the role of Staci who is Mel's sister-in-law'.

What's on Netflix revealed a few days back that filming for Virgin River Season 2 started on September 9 and concluded on December 17, 2019. What's on Netflix previously speculated that Virgin River Season 2 is likely to be set during Christmas. The filming took place in Vancouver in Canada despite being set in rural California. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic didn't affect much the production work of Virgin River for choosing the remote areas for filming.

"It's so exciting to be a part of the romance genre movement taking place in Hollywood. It's beyond anything I could have imagined. I've been telling my readers to think of it as a brand new 'Virgin River' adventure with your favourite characters," Robyn Carr, the author behind the series, said to The Washington Post.

Virgin River Season 2 will be consisting of 10 episodes like the first season. The show is expected to stream in later this year. We are yet to know the official cast for the second season. However, the actors who will reprise their roles include Alexandra Breckenridge (as Mel), Martin Henderson (Jack Sheridan), Colin Lawrence (Preacher), Jenny Cooper (as Joey Barnes), Daniel Gillies (as Mark Monroe), Benjamin Hollingsworth (as Dan Brady), Grayson Gurnsey (as Ricky), David Cubitt (as Calvin), Lexa Doig (as Paige Lassiter / Michelle Logan), Ian Tracey (as Jimmy), and Lynda Boyd (as Lilly). Trevor Lerner is the guest actor in Virgin River named Bert Gordon as the local tow truck driver.

The plot for Virgin River Season 2 is kept under wraps. The first season showed Charmaine is pregnant with Jack's baby who confesses his love for Melinda. It completed with Melinda who was in a quandary of leaving for LA. Fans are desperately waiting to see what will happen next with new surprising twists.

Virgin River Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Nobel laureate Alexievich denounces Belarus 'terror' as another activist is detained

Nobel prize-winning author Svetlana Alexievich accused the authorities in Belarus of terrorising their own people on Wednesday as another opposition politician was detained by masked men in plain clothes. Maxim Znak was the latest figure to...

Stalls will be provided at 'discounted rate' to artists at Delhi Haat, tourism dept campuses: Govt

The Delhi government has decided to provide stalls at a discounted rate to artists and artisans across all the campuses of the tourism department including Delhi Haat. The decision was taken after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia ...

Injured crocodile rescued from residential area in Vadodara

An injured crocodile that had wandered from its natural habitat and was roaming in a residential area at Tarsali in Gujarats Vadodara district was rescued by the Wildlife Rescue Trust and the forest department late on Tuesday night. Accordi...

Disney 'very pleased' with debut of new 'Mulan' movie -CFO

Walt Disney Co is very pleased with initial results of its unusual release strategy for live-action epic Mulan, Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy said at an investor conference on Wednesday.Mulan was made available for purchase in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020