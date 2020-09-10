Virgin River Season 2 likely to consist of 10 episodes, cast revealed, what more we know

When will Virgin River Season 2 premiere? It may not have an official release date but fans can't stop themselves from predicting what can happen next. However, the good part is that Virgin River Season 2 is happening after the remarkable success of Season 1.

Virgin River Season 2 was renewed last year just two weeks after it was first released. Netflix confirmed the second season for another ten episodes. What's on Netflix took to Twitter to reveal that 'Melinda Dahl will play the role of Staci who is Mel's sister-in-law'.

What's on Netflix revealed a few days back that filming for Virgin River Season 2 started on September 9 and concluded on December 17, 2019. What's on Netflix previously speculated that Virgin River Season 2 is likely to be set during Christmas. The filming took place in Vancouver in Canada despite being set in rural California. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic didn't affect much the production work of Virgin River for choosing the remote areas for filming.

"It's so exciting to be a part of the romance genre movement taking place in Hollywood. It's beyond anything I could have imagined. I've been telling my readers to think of it as a brand new 'Virgin River' adventure with your favourite characters," Robyn Carr, the author behind the series, said to The Washington Post.

Virgin River Season 2 will be consisting of 10 episodes like the first season. The show is expected to stream in later this year. We are yet to know the official cast for the second season. However, the actors who will reprise their roles include Alexandra Breckenridge (as Mel), Martin Henderson (Jack Sheridan), Colin Lawrence (Preacher), Jenny Cooper (as Joey Barnes), Daniel Gillies (as Mark Monroe), Benjamin Hollingsworth (as Dan Brady), Grayson Gurnsey (as Ricky), David Cubitt (as Calvin), Lexa Doig (as Paige Lassiter / Michelle Logan), Ian Tracey (as Jimmy), and Lynda Boyd (as Lilly). Trevor Lerner is the guest actor in Virgin River named Bert Gordon as the local tow truck driver.

The plot for Virgin River Season 2 is kept under wraps. The first season showed Charmaine is pregnant with Jack's baby who confesses his love for Melinda. It completed with Melinda who was in a quandary of leaving for LA. Fans are desperately waiting to see what will happen next with new surprising twists.

Virgin River Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive