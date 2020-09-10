Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cinema body IMPPA condemns demolition of Kangana Ranaut's office by BMC

The Indian Motion Pictures Producers' Association (IMPPA) has condemned the demolition of Kangana Ranaut's office by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), saying that the action was in poor light. "The action taken by the Maharashtra government or BMC is absolutely wrong and should be condemned," Aggarwal said in a statement.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-09-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 14:39 IST
Cinema body IMPPA condemns demolition of Kangana Ranaut's office by BMC

The Indian Motion Pictures Producers' Association (IMPPA) has condemned the demolition of Kangana Ranaut's office by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), saying that the action was in poor light.  On Wednesday, the Shiv Sena-ruled BMC pulled down "most of" the alleged illegal alterations at the Bandra bungalow of the actor. IMPPA president TP Aggarwal said the action was neither "good for the government" nor for the "Queen" star.  "The action taken by the Maharashtra government or BMC is absolutely wrong and should be condemned," Aggarwal said in a statement.  The Bombay High Court eventually stayed the demolition process and sought to know why did the city civic body enter the property when the owner was not present

Aggarwal said the BMC should have at least given time to the actor before initiating the demolition process.  "It never happens that you demolish a property on such short notice of one day... If Kangana's house is wrongly constructed demolish it. But, why only Kangana?  "There are unauthorised constructions throughout Mumbai. Break them as well. BMC should also abide by the law while doing anything," he added.  However, the IMPPA head also criticised the actor for the comments about drug abuse and nepotistic culture in the industry following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.  "By calling the film industry a drug addict, you are stopping the funds coming into the industry," he added

The court has posted the matter for hearing on Thursday.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Alert along LoC after ISI uses drones to drop weapons for terrorists

A quadcopter used by Pakistani spy agency ISI in Jammu and Kashmir has necessitated alert along the Line of Control LoC in the valley as the Army believes it could be used for dropping weapons for terrorists. Talking to PTI, General-Officer...

Soccer-Asian Football Confederation cancels AFC Cup due to COVID-19 pandemic

This years edition of the AFC Cup, Asias second-tier club competition, has been cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the continents governing body for soccer said in a statement on Thursday.The competition, in which teams from more minor n...

Actor Paresh Rawal appointed chairperson of National School of Drama, tells PTI assignment will be challenging but fun.

Actor Paresh Rawal appointed chairperson of National School of Drama, tells PTI assignment will be challenging but fun....

UK extradition hearing for WikiLeaks' Assange postponed over COVID-19 concerns

The London extradition hearing for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was postponed on Thursday because of concern that one of the lawyers involved might have been exposed to COVID-19. Assange is fighting extradition to the United States wher...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020