Shahid, Mira stun in latest monochrome picture

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor on Thursday treated fans with a stunning monochrome picture of herself and her actor husband. She took to Instagram to share the picture which she termed as 'Yin & Yang' as it features the couple in white and black shades.

While Mira is seen wearing a stripe and polka dot patterned top, Shahid is seen wearing a black coloured T-shirt in the picture. Yin and Yang, a concept from the ancient Chinese philosophy which revolves around the theory of dualism. It talks about how opposite forces are interdependent in each other.

The couple recently celebrated Mira's birthday on Tuesday. (ANI)

Also Read: Blessed to have you in life: Shahid Kapoor's birthday message for wife