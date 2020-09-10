Left Menu
The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal is unlikely, Know why the chances are very less

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-09-2020 23:53 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 23:53 IST
The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal is unlikely, Know why the chances are very less
If The Vampire Diaries Season 9 get renewal in future, it is most likely to have 22 episodes. Image Credit: Facebook / The Vampire Diaries

The Vampire Diaries Season 8 came out over 3.5 years back. The remarkable success of all the previous seasons augmented the demand for Season 9 and fans are passionately waiting for its positive confirmation.

As we all know the Covid-19 pandemic shattered the global entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill. Majority of the television projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time. The world is still badly combating against the deadly virus. During this situation, we can't expect the renewal of The Vampire Diaries for Season 9.

Many rumours are fuelling fans expectations on The Vampire Diaries Season 9. One such is the ninth season will be released in March 2021 on The CW. The rumour further claimed that Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec would direct the ninth season.

If The Vampire Diaries Season 9 gets renewal in future, it is most likely to have 22 episodes. This number is expected as the majority of previous seasons consisted of 22 episodes. Only the fourth and eight seasons consisted of 23 and 16 episodes respectively.

However, Julie Plec, the series developer not only debunked those rumours, but she also said that she isn't currently working on any spinoffs but has been positive about anything related to The Vampire Diaries Season 9 moving ahead.

Devdiscourse doesn't find any chance for the renewal of The Vampire Diaries Season 9. Julie Plec said that they are delighted with the ending of The Vampire Diaries and they are not interested to discuss it in the meeting.

One more reason why we feel the renewal of The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn't possible. Ian Somerhalder declined to reprise his role as Damon Salvatore. He jokingly cited that he would no longer prefer to play the role of a vampire again. Nina Dobrev even declined to reprise her role as Elena Gilbert again.

The renewal of The Vampire Diaries Season 9 seems to be impossible in future. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

