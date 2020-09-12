Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sofia Richie and I are 'just homies': Jaden Smith after beach outing

Less than a week after American actor Jaden Smith was spotted holding hands on the beach with model Sofia Richie, the actor in a recent interview weighed on his relationship with the model and insisted that the pair are just old friends.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-09-2020 14:12 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 14:12 IST
Sofia Richie and I are 'just homies': Jaden Smith after beach outing
Jaden Smith and Sofia Richie (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Less than a week after American actor Jaden Smith was spotted holding hands on the beach with model Sofia Richie, the actor in a recent interview weighed on his relationship with the model and insisted that the pair are just old friends. According to People Magazine, the musician who recently released his third studio album 'CTV3: Cool Tape Volume 3' said, "You know, I actually don't look at the internet, so I didn't see that." on Friday's episode of On Air with Ryan Seacrest when asked about the romance rumours sparked by their day in the sun.

He added, "But, me and Sofia have been friends for like 10 years. We've been going to the beach pretty consistently for 10 years too. But, yeah, we're just homies and we love each other and it was fun." The 22-year-old actor Richie and Smith were photographed together over Labour Day weekend, weeks after her split from 37-year-old reality TV star Scott Disick.

A source told People Magazine, "Sofia is having a fun summer. She stays with friends in Malibu and enjoys the beach. There have been guys around that she acted flirty with, but she doesn't seem to be dating." The source added, "The vibe was different over the weekend though when she hung out with Jaden. They spent hours together on the beach. They kept flirting and hugging. Sofia looked very happy."

Later, the source said the pair had dinner with friends at Nobu. "It was obvious that they both loved hanging out. Jaden had his arm around Sofia and she had a huge smile." Richie and Disick called it quits again last month after briefly reuniting this summer following a break earlier in the year.

At the time, the source told People Magazine that the pair had different priorities and couldn't make their relationship work. "It's always been difficult for them to balance their relationship with Scott's family life," the source said at the time of Disick, who shares three kids with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

"Scott's focus is his health and the kids," added another insider. "Sofia wants to hang out with friends and enjoy the summer. Since they are no longer on the same page, they decided to just be apart. At least for now." (ANI)

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Amid standoff with China, IAF to get land in U'khand to carry out activities in border areas

Amid the ongoing standoff with China along the LAC, Central Air Command chief, Air Marshal Rajesh Kumar met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat to seek land for setting up facilities that will help the IAF carry out its activit...

Germany: 250 guns seized from suspected far-right supporter

German police said Saturday they have seized about 250 firearms and a few thousand rounds of ammunition from a man who is believed to be a far-right sympathiser. Police in the northwestern state of Lower Saxony said the weapons were found i...

JP Nadda offers prayers at Patna's Badi Patan Devi Temple, launches 'Aatmanirbhar Bihar' poll campaign

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP national president JP Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to Bihar on Saturday morning visited the Badi Patan Devi Temple here. He offered prayers and performed an aarti during his visit to the temple. Nadda also cal...

Uyghur activist protests outside Chinese Embassy in US on anniversary of sister's detention in Xinjiang

Rushan Abbas, an Uyghur American activist, staged a protest outside the Chinese Embassy in the United States on the second anniversary of her sisters detention in northwestern Chinas Xinjiang province. Tagging Chinese Ambassador to the US C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020