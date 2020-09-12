Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kejriwal says AAP's campaign to check oxygen levels can save lives

The AAP leader addressed his party's workers here through video confence, the Mumbai unit of the party said in a statement. "AAP volunteers have served people by feeding the poor and helping migrants...Through Oximitra campaign we can save lives directly.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-09-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 18:24 IST
Kejriwal says AAP's campaign to check oxygen levels can save lives
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) `Oximitra' campaign can save lives directly amid the coronavirus pandemic. The AAP leader addressed his party's workers here through video conference, the Mumbai unit of the party said in a statement.

"AAP volunteers have served people by feeding the poor and helping migrants...Through the Oximitra campaign, we can save lives directly. If we can warn a person whose oxygen levels are low to immediately seek help, then we can save a life," he said. According to the party, its workers are going door to door and offer to check people's oxygen levels. Falling blood oxygen level is one of the symptoms of coronavirus infection of the lungs.

"It may be a drop in the ocean but this is our way of augmenting the efforts of the government and other agencies. In Delhi, everyone has come together to fight the pandemic and that is what we must do in Mumbai too," Kejriwal said further.

The party claimed that in the last two weeks its volunteers met around 10,000 people in Mumbai, mostly in low- income, high-density areas, and advised them on social distancing methods that can be deployed in small spaces. Kejriwal said he wanted `Oximitra Kendra' (center)' of the party in every polling booth area in Mumbai.

The AAP plans to contest the next municipal elections and the cadre will implement his advice to build the organization in the city, Mumbai AAP leader Preeti Sharma Menon said.

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

PCC welcomes appointment of Yadav as party in-charge for U'khand

Uttarakhand Congress on Saturday welcomed the appointment of senior leader Devendra Yadav as the in-charge of party affairs in the state. Pradesh Congress president Pritam Singh, vice president Dhirendra Pratap and general secretary Vijay S...

Motor racing-Hamilton powers to pole at Tuscan Grand Prix

Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the first Tuscan Grand Prix at Italys Mugello circuit on Saturday with Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas joining him on the front row.Red Bulls Max Verstappen qualified t...

SAD appeals to Centre not to enact laws on farm ordinances till redressal of farmers’ fears

The SAD on Saturday appealed to the BJP-led Centre not to present the three farm ordinances for approval in Parliament until all reservations expressed by farmers are duly addressed.A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the SA...

Karnataka to launch website for queries related to industries

The Karnataka government will soon launch a website to answer all the queries of prospective entrepreneurs relating to industries, Major and Medium Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said on Saturday. Inaugurating the Karnataka Chapter of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020