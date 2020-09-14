Left Menu
My analogy about POK was bang on: Kangana Ranaut as she leaves from Mumbai

As she left for her hometown Manali after week-long friction with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday said her analogy about Mumbai being Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) was "bang on."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 11:38 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 11:38 IST
My analogy about POK was bang on: Kangana Ranaut as she leaves from Mumbai
Actor Kangana Ranaut (file). Image Credit: ANI

The three-time national award-winning actor took to Twitter penned down a note remembering the sequence of events that took place when she returned to Mumbai following Twitter spat with Raut.

"With a heavy heart leaving Mumbai, the way I was terrorised all these days constant attacks and abuses hurled at me attempts to break my house after my workplace, alert security with lethal weapons around me must say my analogy about POK was bang on," she tweeted. In a follow-up tweet, Ranaut went on to state that the so-called "saviours" are making a mistake by taking her for a weak lady.

"Jab Rakshak hi bakshak hone ka ailaan kar rahe hain, ghadiyaal ban loktantra ka cheerharan kar rahe hain, mujhe kamzor samajh kar bahut badi bhool kar rahe hain! Ek mahila ko dara kar use nicha dikhakar, apni image ko dhool kar rahe hain," she tweeted. The bitter war of words between Raut and the 33-year-old actor followed after she said that she felt unsafe in Mumbai and drew an analogy stating it to be "POK."

Besides this, Kangana's office in Pali Hill, Bandra was partially demolished on Wednesday by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Moreover, the actor allegedly received threats following which she was provided Y plus security. On September 9, she arrived in Mumbai amid tight security. (ANI)

