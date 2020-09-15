Jonathan Majors joins MCU, lands key role in ‘Ant-Man 3’

Actor Jonathan Majors has joined the cast of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) feature "Ant-Man 3", starring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily. According to Deadline, Majors is likely to play time-traveling supervillain Kang the Conqueror in the upcoming third movie in the franchise. Marvel Studios has not yet made any official announcement.

Peyton Reed, who helmed the first two films, returns to direct the latest installment from Jeff Loveness' script. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige will produce.

The first "Ant-Man," released in 2015 and minted over USD 500 million at the global box office. The follow-up, titled "Ant-Man and the Wasp," released in 2018 and earned USD 622 million worldwide.