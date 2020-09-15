Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jonathan Majors joins MCU, lands key role in ‘Ant-Man 3’

Actor Jonathan Majors has joined the cast of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) feature “Ant-Man 3”, starring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige will produce. The first “Ant-Man,” released in 2015 and minted over USD 500 million at the global box office. The follow-up, titled “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” released in 2018 and earned USD 622 million worldwide..

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-09-2020 11:20 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 11:16 IST
Jonathan Majors joins MCU, lands key role in ‘Ant-Man 3’
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Actor Jonathan Majors has joined the cast of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) feature "Ant-Man 3", starring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily. According to Deadline, Majors is likely to play time-traveling supervillain Kang the Conqueror in the upcoming third movie in the franchise. Marvel Studios has not yet made any official announcement.

Peyton Reed, who helmed the first two films, returns to direct the latest installment from Jeff Loveness' script. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige will produce.

The first "Ant-Man," released in 2015 and minted over USD 500 million at the global box office. The follow-up, titled "Ant-Man and the Wasp," released in 2018 and earned USD 622 million worldwide.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now U.N. chief to push pandemic ceasefire at world summitU.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will use his annual address to world leaders next week to push for a global ceasefire u...

Late Jayalalitha's close aide, Sasikala, likely to be released from prison in January, 2021

VK Sasikala, a close associate of former Tamil Nadu chief minister, late Jayalalitha, is likely to be released from the Central Prison, Bengaluru on January 27, 2021 where she is serving a sentence in connection with a disproportionate asse...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks gain as upbeat China data lifts mood

Asian equities advanced on Tuesday and the dollar slipped, with investor sentiment supported by Chinese data and optimism about COVID-19 vaccines.MSCIs broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5, for a fourth straight day ...

Giants, Mariners renew acquaintances in 3-game series

To say the least, the pandemic-shortened baseball season has created its share of oddities. For example, San Francisco Giants left-hander Tyler Anderson recently faced Arizona in three consecutive starts. He was so happy to pitch against so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020