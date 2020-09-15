John Cleese, Elizabeth Hurley to star in family comedy ‘Father Christmas Is Back’

Actors Elizabeth Hurley, John Cleese and Kelsey Grammer have boarded the cast of family comedy film “Father Christmas Is Back”. According to Deadline, the movie is currently shooting in York in the UK. Philippe Martinez and Mick Davis are directing the MSR Media project from a script penned by David Conolly, Hannah Davis Law and Dylanne Corcoran.

The story is based on the original idea by Martinez. It revolves around Caroline Christmas (Nathalie Cox), a control freak who desires nothing more than a perfect Christmas with her sisters at her lavish country manor to make up for the fact that their father abandoned the family on December 25th many years ago. “When on Christmas Eve their long-lost father arrives at their doorstep with his new girlfriend, chaos ensues. Through a series of mishaps and misunderstandings, Caroline uncovers a long-buried family secret. Can the family still celebrate Christmas together after all?” the synopsis reads.

The movie also features Talulah Riley, Kris Marshall, Caroline Quentin, April Bowlby, Ray Fearon and Naomi Frederick. “We all need uplifting stories to inspire us and a big Christmas comedy like ‘Father Christmas Is Back’ is the perfect antidote to raise our spirits,” Martinez said.