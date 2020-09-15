Left Menu
Development News Edition

Open-air pandals will be the new normal amid COVID-19

A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee advocated erecting open marquees (pandals) to contain the spread of COVID-19, several Durga Puja organisers on Tuesday said they have already started preparations to ensure revellers are able to catch a glimpse of the idols of the goddess from a distance.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-09-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 20:07 IST
Open-air pandals will be the new normal amid COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee advocated erecting open marquees (pandals) to contain the spread of COVID-19, several Durga Puja organisers on Tuesday said they have already started preparations to ensure revellers are able to catch a glimpse of the idols of the goddess from a distance. Most members of Forum for Durgotsav, an association of 350 award-winning Durga Puja committees, said they will adhere to the new normal amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while celebrating Bengal's biggest festival.

Somen Dutta, secretary of Kashi Bose Lane Pujo Committee, said, "We have already made arrangements so that the pandal is open from three sides. We will discuss the details with the administration." Santoshpur Lake Pally has decided to place the idols in an open-air pandal with bright lights accentuating them. "We are happy that the suggestions made by the CM and the state government's global advisory board were already incorporated in our pandal layout plan. We would urge people to enter the pandal in small groups," puja committee General Secretary Somnath Das said.

He said the idols will be visible from the adjacent road, and those wanting to come inside need to carry sanitisers and wear masks. The pandal will also have sanitiser tunnels for entry and exit. Sumantra Roy of Jodhpur Park Sarbojonin Durga Puja, said it has decided not to allow entry of visitors in the hall where the idols will be kept.

"We will live-stream the puja proceedings on giant screens across a stretch of one km area leading to our pandal. There will also be a tableau moving around the city with another idol," he said.

Chetla Agroni, patronised by West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim, said it will place the idols on an elevated platform so that people can see without entering the marquee area. "We will not allow anyone to enter the park where the pandal is coming up. This year, the pandal will be high on artistry, aesthetics and above all, devotion," an organising committee member said.

Banerjee had on Monday said her government has accepted suggestions of the Global Advisory Board that recommended that pandals should not be covered so as to allow enough ventilation.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

India will be back to high growth through reforms after overcoming pandemic: CEA

Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian on Tuesday exuded confidence that the country would be back to a high growth path through reforms announced by the government, after overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic. When reforms announced b...

Railways to run 20 pairs of clone trains from Sept 21; most to and from Bihar

The Railways Tuesday said it will run 20 pairs of clone trains from September 21, most of them to and from Bihar. While the tickets for 19 pairs of these trains will be charged at the Humsafar Express rates, it will be at par with the J...

Lok Sabha clears bill to amend Essential Commodities Act

Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Essential Commodities Amendment Bill, 2020 which seeks to deregulate food items, including cereals, pulses and onion, a move aimed at transforming the farm sector and raising farmers income. Participating in ...

Hizbul Mujahideen module busted in J-K's Ganderbal, 3 held

In a major breakthrough, Jammu and Kashmir Police busted a Hizbul Mujahideen terror module and arrested three terrorists in Ganderbal here on the intervening night of September 14 and 15. The arrested were identified as Arshid Ahmad Khan, M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020