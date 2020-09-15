Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-09-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 23:21 IST
The Midnight Gospel Season 2 renewal, release updates, what latest we know so far
The major hindrance on the making of The Midnight Gospel Season 2 is the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. Image Credit: Facebook / The Midnight Gospel

The Midnight Gospel Season 2 is always a highly anticipated among the adult animated web television series. The success of Season 1 was remarkable that created a demand for another season.

We all know that The Midnight Gospel Season 2 is yet to be officially renewed by Netflix but fans are desperately waiting to know what they can see next. However, we believe the second season will receive a greenlight very soon based on the global popularity of Season 1.

The series co-creator, Duncan Trussell is hopeful for the renewal of The Midnight Gospel Season 2. During a conversation with Deadline, Duncan Trussell said, "If you have any kind of magical powers, or even better, some connection to Netflix, give us a second season! Please, I want to make more. There's so many more stories to tell about The Chromatic Ribbon."

You will be surprised to know that The Midnight Gospel Season 1 had an approval rating of 92 percent based on 26 reviews, with an average rating of 7.91/10. On Metacritic, the first season had a score of 82 out of 100, based on reviews from eight critics, indicating 'universal acclaim'. Thus, the creators will surely work on the second season.

The major hindrance on the making of The Midnight Gospel Season 2 is the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic shattered the entire entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. Majority of the television and movie projects had been halted or postponed for indefinite time. Thus, fans need to wait for additional time as the world is badly combatting against the deadly virus.

The viewers in Midnight Gospel Season 2 will be taken into a deep cosmic journey. It will give importance to like before the core of consciousness or awareness meditation and living in the moment. The second season will concentrate more into birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration etc.

The Midnight Gospel Season 2 is likely to have the same cast from Season 1 – Duncan Trussell as Clancy Gilroy, Phil Hendrie as Universe Simulator, Christiana P as Bobua, Maria Bamford as Butt Demon, Steve Little as Captain Byrce, Dong Lussenhop as Daniel Hoops, Joey 'Coco' Diaz as Chuck Charles, Stephen Root as Bill Taft, and Johnny Pemberton as Cornelius.

Everyone's favourite adult animated web TV series, The Midnight Gospel is expected to get a renewal for Season 2 from Netflix soon. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the animated web TV series.

Also Read: Prison Break Season 6 spoilers: Michael likely to spend quality time with his family

