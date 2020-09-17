Wentworth Season 8 episode 8 recap, what happened when Wentworth was in lockdown?

The Australian TV series lovers are highly excited as Wentworth Season 8 is currently on air every Tuesday. The Wentworth enthusiasts are quite happy after getting back the series and eight episodes were already aired.

Wentworth Season 8 already aired eight episodes between July 28 and September 15. Fans are happy to see the introduction of five new characters, Ann Reynolds (played by Jane Hall), Lou Kelly (Kate Box), Judy Bryant (Vivienne Awosoga), Reb Keane (Zoe Terakes), and Sheila Bausch (Marta Dusseldorp).

Wentworth Season 8 consists of just 10 episodes. This ongoing season will serve as the series' penultimate season as it was previously announced that the series would end in 2021. Fans are excited with this notification that Wentworth Season 9 will also take in 2021.

Wentworth Season 8 episode 8 titled 'Goldfish, Part 2' showed many things. Wentworth is in lockdown following Ann's attack while Allie's position as Top Dog is put to the test. Reb's request for top surgery is granted and he is required to undergo therapy, something which evokes a painful memory forcing him to lash out at Greg; worried that he has sabotaged his change, Lou promises to 'fix' things and forces Joan to poison Greg.

Joan begins to have hallucinations of a young girl and decides to withdraw from her therapy sessions fearing that she will remember who she once was. As the prison remains in lockdown, Judy tells Allie that is was Lou who attacked Ann just as Lou incites a riot. Having no other option, Allie is forced to lag to Will so that all privileges are reinstated, putting an end to the riot. Ruby finally gets in touch with Rita. Marie and Reb grow closer.

The making of Wentworth Season 8 was somehow affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic brought the entire entertainment industry to a standstill with unfathomable financial loss. Majority of the entertainment projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time. However, Australia is among a few countries which is able to restrict the spreading of coronavirus. Thus, the entertainment industry in Australia is gradually gearing up.

Never miss the airing of Wentworth Season 8 episode 9 titled 'Monster' on Tuesday, September 22 on Fox Showcase. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Australian television series.

