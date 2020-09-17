Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 to start where Season 2 ended, will Mob get back his power again?

According to some reports, Mob Psycho 100 is coming back for Season 3. It is undeniably a much anticipated Japanese manga series fans have been ardently waiting for over one year.

The production work for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 was badly affected in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic crippled the global entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill with unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the entertainment projects had been halted or postponed for indefinite time. Thus, the manga enthusiasts need to wait for additional time for the third season.

The plot for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is kept under wraps. However, the manga lovers believe that the imminent season will revolve around Shigeo Kageyama, an average middle school boy, nicknamed Mob for lacking a sense of presence. Although he looks like an inconspicuous person, he is in fact a powerful esper with immense psychic power. To keep from losing control of this power, he constantly lives a life under an emotional shackle. In order to help learn how to control his abilities, Mob works as an assistant to con-man Reigen Arataka, a self-proclaimed psychic.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 2 ended with Mob losing all his powers and being considered weak by everyone. Season 3 will surely take on the story from here. The viewers are passionately waiting to know if and how he gets back his power again.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is expected to be released in Japan in 2021. If everything goes well, it is likely to arrive in April next year. But the way coronavirus is still having devastating effects in all the sectors, it seems tough for the creators to complete the work and release it by April next year.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 doesn't have an official release date.

