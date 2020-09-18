Left Menu
Teen Titans Season 6: Will renewal ever take place? What latest we know so far

Warner Bros. and Cartoon Network earlier officially declared the end of Teen Titans with Season 6. Image Credit: Facebook / Teen Titans

Fans have not given up hope for Teen Titans Season 6. Chances of its development seem to be quite less. Fans have not received any positive updates on its making since Season 5 dropped its finale on January 16, 2006.

A petition was once made for the renewal of Teen Titans for Season 6. The petition gained attention and momentum two years after it was created. However, nothing emerged positively in favour of its creation.

Let us remind you that Warner Bros. and Cartoon Network earlier officially declared the end of Teen Titans with Season 6. The series had to be dropped due to many other factors, one of the those factors is the low rating of the previous two seasons.

Why do fans still hope for Teen Titans Season 6? The sudden ending with no proper closure is the actual reason why fans still crave for this series. The fifth season showed the Teen Titans joining forces with numerous other heroes to combat the Brotherhood of Evil, Beast Boy's longtime adversaries, and their army of villains.

Many questions were unanswered with a rather abrupt ending. In 2013, the show spawned a spin-off, titled Teen Titans Go!, which received a theatrical film released on July 27, 2018, titled Teen Titans Go! To the Movies. But that failed to give those answers and solve the cliffhangers.

Teen Titans with Season 6 is not likely to be renewed. We still don't know whether it will be made in future or not. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the animated superhero television series.

