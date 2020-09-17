Left Menu
Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 17-09-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 22:13 IST
The synopsis or official plot for Violet Evergarden Season 2 is not officially discussed. Image Credit: Facebook / Violet Evergarden

It has been around 2.5 years since Violet Evergarden Season 1 dropped its finale and now fans are ardently waiting for Season 2. Thanks to first season's remarkable success, the second season is now one of the most anticipated Japanese light novel series.

Violet Evergarden Season 2 is unfortunately not renewed yet. We still need to wait for the renewal and making of second season as the world is badly combating against the deadly virus emerged from China's Wuhan. The pandemic situation has brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill with unfathomable financial loss. Majority of the entertainment projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time.

Although the making of Violet Evergarden Season 2 is not directly announced, Kyoto Animation has recently revealed that they are working on something new. With this announcement, Violet Evergarden aficionados have started assuming that they are working on the second season.

In 2014, Violet Evergarden won the grand prize in the fifth Kyoto Animation Award's novel category, the first ever work to win a grand prize in each of the three categories (novel, scenario, and manga). This is another reason why the idea of making Season 2 can't be dropped.

The synopsis or official plot for Violet Evergarden Season 2 is not officially discussed. The viewers are expecting the first season's some unanswered questions to be solved. The reappearance of Major Gilbert in the imminent season despite being executed is a main question. However, many fans believe his character will be visible through flashbacks.

Fans have a good news here. Although Violet Evergarden Season 2 is not renewed, the anime film titled Violet Evergarden: The Movie is just a few hours away from its premiere. The movie will premiere on September 18, 2020. Its initial release date was April 24, 2020, but it was later delayed to September 18 due to the effects of Covid-19 pandemic.

Violet Evergarden Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese novel series, manga and anime series.

