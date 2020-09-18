Left Menu
Tatiana Maslany lands lead in Disney+ 'She-Hulk' series

Canadian actor Tatiana Maslany has landed the lead role in Disney+'s 'She-Hulk' series, the sources confirmed.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-09-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 17:00 IST
Tatiana Maslany. Image Credit: ANI

Canadian actor Tatiana Maslany has landed the lead role in Disney+'s 'She-Hulk' series, the sources confirmed. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Maslany will play Jennifer Walters, an attorney, and cousin of Bruce Banner (aka the Hulk). In the comics, an emergency blood transfusion from her cousin gave Walters her powers, but unlike Banner, She-Hulk was able to keep her intelligence and personality when she hulked out.

The pilot is being helmed by veteran television director Kat Corio and 'Rick & Morty' Emmy winner Jessica Gao is leading the writers' room on 'She-Hulk'. Mark Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has expressed interest in appearing in the show. Maslany rose to fame for Orphan Black, the sci-fi TV series where she showed off her acting skills by playing a number of clones. The show landed her a lead drama actress Emmy win in 2016.

The actor was nominated for Emmys two additional times and also received a Golden Globe nomination for her work. Maslany currently is among the cast of HBO's 'Perry Mason' series. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel Studios has a number of shows in development for Disney+, including 'WandaVision', which is due out later this year. The studio recently resumed production on 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier', which shut down in March due to COVID-19. They also have a 'Loki' series starring Tom Hiddleston that was partially completed before the pandemic shut down production. (ANI)

