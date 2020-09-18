'Happy 70th Birthday': From Anil Kapoor to Hrithik Roshan, stars send birthday wishes to Shabana Azmi

As veteran actor Shabana Azmi ringed in her 70th birthday on Friday, Bollywood stars including Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Swara Bhasker among many others sent in warm birthday wishes over social media. By calling Azmi one of the most loving and 'caring person' he has ever known, the 'Kites' actor tweeted to send in birthday wishes. He wrote, "Happiest Birthday @AzmiShabana aunty! You're one of the most loving and caring person I have had the pleasure of knowing. Your objectivity and outlook is a source of inspiration. Lots of love & respect." (along with a hug and red heart emoji)

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor shared a monochromatic picture of the birthday girl from her younger days and extended warm wishes on Twitter. He noted, "Happy 70th Birthday, @AzmiShabana! Thank you for always being my friend, guiding light and inspiration! Wishing you all the health & happiness always! Lots of love." Sending much love to the 'Fire' actor, Swara Bhasker shared throwback pictures on Twitter and penned a note to send birthday wishes. She tweeted, "Many many happy returns of the day to this inspiring legend! [?]@AzmiShabana .ma'am we walk the path you created.. so much love! Have a great day! Wishing u health, happiness and May we get to see many more delicious performances from uuuuu."

Posting an adorable picture hugging the 'Masoom' actor, Shilpa Shetty Kundra sent birthday wishes on her Instagram Story. Azmi's 'Chalk and Duster' co-star Divya Dutta shared an all smiles picture on Instagram to mark the senior actor's birthday. Alongside the picture, she noted," Happiest bday @AzmiShabana! You know what you mean to me!! Am so lucky to have shared screen space with you and a precious part of my life too!!! Bahut saara pyaar!!"

Vivek Oberoi took to Twitter to send in good wishes on the special occasion. He noted, "Happy Birthday to one of the finest actors of Indian cinema, @AzmiShabana ! Your performances have inspired generations of actors and continue to do so! May God give you a long and healthy life! Much love always!" (ANI)