Is BoJack Horseman Season 7 possible? What we know so far

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-09-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 20:13 IST
BoJack Horseman premiered on Netflix on August 22, 2014, and ended on January 31, 2020, with a total of 77 episodes over six seasons. Image Credit: Facebook / BoJack Horseman

When will BoJack Horseman Season 7 premiere? Fans are ardently waiting for the release of seventh season since Season 6 dropped its finale in January this year.

The imminent BoJack Horseman season 7 must show the viewers what transforms into his reality with a new beginning. The cast for the seventh season include Will Arnett as BoJack Horseman, Aaron Paul as Todd Chavez, Alison Brie as Diane Nguyen, Paul F. Tompkins as Mr. Peanutbutter, Amy Sedaris as Princess Carolyn.

If BoJack Horseman Season 7 gets green signal from Netflix, there could be some minor changes that the main character may return to his life again as it won't be of any fun without him. Unfortunately, the avid lovers of BoJack Horseman are disappointed as Netflix dropped the series without ending it properly.

According to some sources, BoJack Horseman may be continue if the creators choose to partner with some other streaming service. However, there has been no official update on it.

The previous season was divided into two parts to supply followers the closure that they wished for the sequence. The potential for a model new season was the talk of the town. The series accumulated severe praises from both audiences and critics during its run. It even won many accolades including 4 Critics' Choice Television Awards and 3 Annie Awards.

BoJack Horseman premiered on Netflix on August 22, 2014, and ended on January 31, 2020, with a total of 77 episodes over six seasons. The first five seasons consist of 12 episodes each, while the sixth and final season consists of 16 episodes divided into two parts of eight episodes each. A one-off Christmas special was also released on December 19, 2014.

BoJack Horseman Season 7 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

