Kelly Marie Tran joins Raya and the Last Dragon, what latest we know

Fans of Walt Disney are excited for the release of Raya and the Last Dragon. The upcoming computer-animated fantasy film is slated to hit the big screens on March 12, 2021.

The imminent Raya and the Last Dragon will have a plenty of well-known artist. But only two major characters from the movies are announced yet. They are Cassie Steele as Raya and Awkwafina as Sisu (dragon).

Fans will be very happy to know that Kelly Marie Tran has joined Walt Disney's forthcoming Raya and the Last Dragon. This makes Kelly Marie Tran the first Southeast Asian actress to lead an animated Disney film.

Raya and the Last Dragon was slated to be released in November this year. But the release was pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic shattered the global entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. Majority of the entertainment projects were halted or postponed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Raya and the Last Dragon will focus on the two characters-Raya, who is a daring warrior looking for the last dragon, and Sisu, who is a water monster can change into a human. The story will be amazing, and animation enthusiasts will love watching it. The imminent movie will be Disney's original animated film after 2016's Moana.

Raya and the Last Dragon was scheduled to hit the big screens on November 25, 2020. But the release date was delayed to March 12, 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic.

