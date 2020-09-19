Left Menu
The Croods 2 gets new release date in Nov 2020 with a new poster

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-09-2020 02:07 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 02:07 IST
The majority of the voice actors from the first movie will return in The Croods 2. Image Credit: Facebook / The Croods

The Croods 2 finally has a release date after a long wait of seven years. The first movie released in 2013 brought huge success in the box office that paved the way to the making of second movie.

DreakWorks Animation started developing The Croods 2 in April 2013 just after the release of The Croods. It was said that time that Nicholas Cage, Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds were said (in September 2013) to be voicing for their respective characters Grug Crood, Eep Crood and Guy respectively.

Recently, Universal made the curious decision to move the release date for DreamWorks Animation's The Croods 2 (titled The Croods: A New Age) up from December 23 to November 25. At a time of prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, when every movie is trying to avoid the 2020 calendar year, Universal is trying to deliver a movie even earlier than its previously slated date. Universal is also aware that theatres in the New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles remain closed.

Newly designed poster for The Croods 2 includes the new premiere date and the cast in detail. Universal made the curious decision to move the release date for DreamWorks Animation's The Croods: A New Age up from December 23 to Wednesday, November 25.

The majority of the voice actors from the first movie will return in The Croods 2. Nicolas Cage as Grug Crood, Emma Stone as Eep Crood, Ryan Reynolds as Guy, Catherine Keener as Ugga Crood, Clark Duke as Thunk Crood, Cloris Leachman as Gran, Leslie Mann as Hope Betterman, Kelly Marie Tran as Dawn Betterman, Peter Dinklage as Phil Betterman etc. will return in The Croods 2.

Although DreamWorks started working on The Croods 2 in April 2013, it cancelled the production in November 2016. According to reports, there had been doubts about proceeding with the project before Universal's acquisition of DreamWorks, and it was DreamWorks' decision to cancel the film.

However, DreamWorks and Universal announced in September 2017 that The Croods 2 was back in production with a release date scheduled for September 18, 2020. Later the date was postponed to December 23, 2020. Now the new release date for The Croods 2 is November 25, 2020.

