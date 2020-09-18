Joker 2 under discussion, Joaquin Phoenix offered $50mn for second & third sequels?

Joker 2 got a greenlit a few weeks back by Warner Bros. In November last year, Collider confirmed that a Joker sequel or Joker 2 was officially in the works after getting greenlit by Warner Bros.

Joker is one of the first films to reach the status of a 'cult-classic' and fortunately this movie has had younger audience. Fans are quite sure that the creators will have to develop this unique movie in future.

Many rumours earlier created headlines for Joker 2. But one beautiful buzz is Joker 2 will feature the 'real joker'. Deadline Hollywood estimated that Joker made a net profit of USD 437 million, when factoring together all expenses and revenues. Such a massive success paved the way to making Joker 2. If reports are to be believed, Joker 2 is in the works at Warner Bros.

According to a new report, Joaquin Phoenix is being offered USD 50 million to return for Joker 2 and 3. Warner Bros. is said to be hopeful that Joker 2 and Joker 3 could be ready to go in 2022 and 2024 respectively. However, there is no official confirmation on it.

"Long before the release or before we had any idea if it would be successful, we talked about sequels," Phoenix said. "In the second or third week of shooting, I was like, 'Todd, can you start working on a sequel? There's way too much to explore.' It was kind of in jest — but not really," Joaquin Phoenix told the Los Angeles Times.

Joker 2 is likely to get back Joaquin Phoenix to play the protagonist role (Arthur Fleck or Joker) and additionally work as the director, while Scott Silver will compose the manuscript.

Todd Phillips, the director of Joker said in a recent interview, "most films are in the dust, but this one is about gunpowder." He clearly stated that he wants the theme and lighting to be same in Joker 2 as the first movie to ensure the results emerge more naturalistic, psychological and less consisting of action.

Joker 2 doesn't have an official release date, but it is expected to be out during the end of 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Jerry Bruckheimer talks on development, what latest we know