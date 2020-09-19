Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roundup: Filming resumes on 'The Batmen' movie; Queen Elizabeth formally strips Harvey Weinstein and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2020 02:58 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 02:26 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Filming resumes on 'The Batmen' movie; Queen Elizabeth formally strips Harvey Weinstein and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Filming resumes on 'The Batman' movie after coronavirus shutdown

Filming has resumed in Britain on the movie "The Batman," Warner Bros. said on Thursday, after a two-week shutdown caused by a member of the production - reported to be actor Robert Pattinson - who tested positive for the coronavirus. "Following a hiatus for COVID 19 quarantine precautions, filming has now resumed on The Batman in the U.K," a Warner Bros. representative said in a statement.

Queen Elizabeth formally strips Harvey Weinstein of his British honour

Britain's Queen Elizabeth has formally stripped Harvey Weinstein of his honorary award following his conviction for sexually assaulting a former production assistant and raping an actress. "The Queen has directed that the appointment of Harvey Weinstein to be an Honorary Commander of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, dated 29 January 2004, shall be cancelled and annulled," according to an official announcement in the London Gazette said.

TV's 'Ratched' explores 'One Flew Over Cuckoo's Nest' villain

Nurse Mildred Ratched, the infamous villain from Milos Forman's Oscar-winning 1975 film "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," is returning to screens in the Netflix show "Ratched." The eight-episode horror series, from producer Ryan Murphy and writer Ian Brennan, tells the origin story of the asylum nurse created by Ken Kesey in his 1962 novel.

Beirut-born singer Mika to livestream concert for blast victims

Beirut-born pop star Mika will livestream a concert this weekend to raise funds for victims of the Aug. 4 port blast in the Lebanese capital, and Mexican actress Salma Hayek and Australian singer Kylie Minogue are among those joining in. Some 190 people were killed and 6,000 injured in the huge explosion that reduced parts of the city to rubble and deepened an economic and political crisis in the country.

Designer Bora Aksu presents pandemic-inspired collection at London Fashion Week

Turkish designer Bora Aksu said the coronavirus pandemic inspired his latest collection, which looks back over one hundred years to the Spanish flu pandemic and the end of World War One. COVID-19 meant that Aksu's fashion show on Friday was one of only four taking place at London Fashion Week, according to the British Fashion Council, compared with the 46 shows that took place at the event last September.

Curiosity high for TV's anything-can-happen virtual

Emmys California may be burning and the United States is in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic, but Hollywood is hoping that there might be some relief in a party - albeit at a distance - at Sunday's Emmy awards. The highest awards in television are going ahead as a live, virtual ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, but without a celebrity audience or a red carpet, after six months of lockdowns, no live concerts and a lost summer movie season.

Disney's 'Mulan' gets cold reception in boycott-leading

Hong Kong Walt Disney Co's live-action remake of "Mulan" opened on Thursday to a lackluster reception in Hong Kong, where pro-democracy activists have been leading calls to boycott the movie. Based on a Chinese folk story, the film has provoked a backlash in the Chinese-ruled city and elsewhere over its star's comments of support for Hong Kong police during protests last year and for being partly filmed in the Xinjiang region.

AT&T's Warner Bros Games unveils Harry Potter role-playing game

AT&T Inc's Warner Bros Games on Wednesday unveiled a Harry Potter game, "Hogwarts Legacy," that will let players experience life as a student at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the 1800s. The role-playing videogame, developed by Disney Infinity developer Avalanche, will release next year for Microsoft Corp's Xbox Series S, Series X, and Xbox One consoles, as well as Sony Corp's PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro, and PC.

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

Senegal can detect residues in food products through nuclear techniques

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

European countries from Denmark to Greece announced new restrictions on Friday to curb surging coronavirus infections in some of their largest cities, while Britain was reported to be considering a new national lockdown.DEATHS AND INFECTION...

Missile launch or storm repairs? Flurry of activity fuels speculation of N.Korea test

Analysts and security officials say they are watching for signs that North Korea may use an upcoming holiday to unveil new weapons or test fire a submarine-launched ballistic missile SLBM, after a flurry of activity was detected at a key ba...

Brazil's Rio will restore 100 ICU beds to fight COVID-19 due to high utilization

The Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro will put back in place some 100 ICU beds that had been dismantled in recent weeks in an effort to deal with COVID-19 patients, even though deaths seemed to be falling.Currently, the utilization of ICU be...

Twins C Garver returns, Odorizzi goes to IL

Fresh off losing three of four to the division-rival Chicago White Sox, the Minnesota Twins on Friday announced a handful of roster moves that will see them regain one key piece of their battery, while they lose another. The club is reinsta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020